Khanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Khanpur seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Kunwarani Devyani Singh (BJP), Shamem (ASPKR), Manorma Tyagi (AAP), Munesh Kumar (RWJPS), Rajesh Walia (IND), Ravindra Singh (BSP), Subhash Singh Choudhary (INC), Didar Singh (SP), Neelu Choudhary (IND), Umesh Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 76.4%, which is -2.6% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Kunwar Parnav Singh Champion of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Khanpur results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.32 Khanpur (खानपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Maidan region and Haridwar district of Uttarakhand. Khanpur is part of Hardwar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.74% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.43%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,47,459 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 77,495 were male and 69,956 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Khanpur in 2022 is: 903 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,35,612 eligible electors, of which 72,402 were male,63,203 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,11,521 eligible electors, of which 60,811 were male, 50,710 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Khanpur in 2017 was 558. In 2012, there were 414 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Kunwar Parnav Singh Champion of BJP won in this seat defeating Mufti Riyasat Ali of BSP by a margin of 13,735 which was 12.82% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.65% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Ch Kulveer Singh of BSP by a margin of 2,831 votes which was 3.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 26.26% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 32 Khanpur Assembly segment of the 5. Hardwar Lok Sabha constituency. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ of BJP won the Hardwar Parliament seat defeating Ambrish Kumar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hardwar Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Khanpur are: Kunwarani Devyani Singh (BJP), Shamem (ASPKR), Manorma Tyagi (AAP), Munesh Kumar (RWJPS), Rajesh Walia (IND), Ravindra Singh (BSP), Subhash Singh Choudhary (INC), Didar Singh (SP), Neelu Choudhary (IND), Umesh Kumar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 76.4%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 79%, while it was 78.81% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Khanpur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.32 Khanpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 169. In 2012, there were 162 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.32 Khanpur comprises of the following areas of Haridwar district of Uttarakhand: Panchayats 24A-Rajpur Mustafabad Urf Gadharona, 25¬-Landhaura, 26- Shikarpur, 28-Dandera, 29-Jorasi, 25A-Toda Kalyanpur of Roorkee KC, Dandera CT, Mohanpur Mohammadpur CT, Landaura NAC of 1-Roorkee Tehsil and KC Khanpur of 3-Laksar Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Khanpur constituency, which are: Manglaur, Roorkee, Pirankaliyar, Jwalapur, Laksar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Khanpur is approximately 264 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Khanpur is: 29°41’34.8"N 77°59’56.0"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Khanpur results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.