Kharar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates : AAP leading at 10 AM

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 66.17%, which is -5.64% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Kanwar Sandhu of AAP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.52 Kharar (खरड़) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Sahibjada Ajit Singh Nagar district of Punjab. Kharar is part of Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.36% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.8%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 266514 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,26,634 were male and 1,39,873 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kharar in 2022 is: 1,105 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,59,003 eligible electors, of which 1,18,000 were male,1,04,077 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,73,915 eligible electors, of which 93,666 were male, 80,249 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kharar in 2017 was 1,087. In 2012, there were 695 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Kanwar Sandhu of AAP won in this seat defeating Jagmohan Singh Kang of INC by a margin of 2,012 which was 1.26% of the total votes cast for the seat. AAP had a vote share of 33.97% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Jagmohan Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Ujjagar Singh of SAD by a margin of 6,779 votes which was 5.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.02% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 52 Kharar Assembly segment of the 6. Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Manish Tewari of INC won the Anandpur Sahib Parliament seat defeating Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Anandpur Sahib Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Kharar are: Anmol Gagan Maan (AAP), Ranjit Singh Gill (SAD), Lakhvir Singh (SADASM), Kamal Deep Singh Saini (BJP), Vijay Sharma Tinku (INC), Amandeep Prajapati (SAKP), Bhupinder Singh Mehton (SP), Rupinder Kaur (PNPA), Kapil Dev Sharma (IND), Kulbir Singh Bisht (IND), Jaswinder Singh Jassi (IND), Jasvir Chander (IND), Paramdeep Singh Baidwan (IND), Baljeet Singh Ladi (IND), Manbir Singh (IND), Mohan Singh (IND), Sunaina (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.17%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 71.81%, while it was 76.83% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kharar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.52 Kharar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 249. In 2012, there were 193 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.52 Kharar comprises of the following areas of Sahibjada Ajit Singh Nagar district of Punjab: KCs Khizarabad, Majri, Mullanpur Garib Dass, Kurali, Kharar, Kurali (Municipal Council) and Kharar (Municipal Council) of Kharar Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Kharar constituency, which are: S.A.S.Nagar, Rajpura, Bassi Pathana, Chamkaur Sahib, Rupnagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Chandigarh, Solan district of Himachal Pradesh and Panchkula district of Haryana.

The total area covered by Kharar is approximately 436 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kharar is: 30°48’49.3"N 76°41’20.0"E.

