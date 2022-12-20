Kharge Defends 'Dog' Jibe In Parliament, Stands By 'BJP Had No Role in Freedom Struggle' Remark

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday defended his “dog" jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party and mentioned that whatever he has said was outside the Parliament and there’s no need to discuss that in the House. The leader also stood by his comment on the role of BJP during freedom struggle.

“Secondly, I can still say that they had no role in the freedom struggle," said Mallikarjun Kharge as Winter session fumed over no discussion in connection to clash with China.

While giving speech at a rally in Rajasthan’s Alwar, Kharge had said that Congress had won independence for the country and its leaders like Indira and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives.

“They did not even lose a dog for the country? Still, they claim to be patriots." The leader went on to say that when Congress leader say something, BJP terms them as as deshdrohi (anti-nationals)."

‘A Rubber-Stamp President’: Prahlad Joshi

Reacting sharply to Kharge’s statement, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said: “We strongly condemn the statement made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Rajasthan yesterday. It’s an Italian Congress which is running today. It is being said that he is a rubber stamp president."

Joshi added that the BJP does not expect anything good from Rahul Gandhi. “I thought that Mallikarjuna Kharge must have some sense since he is an MP for 10 terms. This is Italian Congress, led by other people. This is nakli Congress run by nakli people," said the minister.

‘Talks like a lion but acts like a mouse’: Kharge on Govt

While speaking at a rally in Rajasthan’s Alwar, Kharge also said that the BJP government “talks like a lion but acts like a mouse" as it is not taking on China for indulging in incursions along the border and is running away from a debate on the issue in Parliament.

The 80-year-old leader said when Rahul Gandhi talked about the border dispute with China at a presser recently, BJP leaders raised the matter alleging that he was trying to break the country and that he has no respect for Indian soldiers.

The Modi government claims that they are very strong, it pats itself on the back claiming no one can look into its eyes, but disputes and clashes are rising at the border, Kharge said.

“After 20 of our soldiers were martyred at the border in Galwan, Modi ji met the Chinese president 18 times. They held meetings and even enjoyed swings. After all this, why is this happening at the border with China?" he said.

