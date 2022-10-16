'Khatam, Tata, Bye-bye': BJP Mocks Rahul with Parody Video, Cong Hits Back with 'Chavanni Chhaap' Jibe

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday shared a parody video of Rahul Gandhi, captioning it with Congress leader’s “khatam, tata, bye-bye" remark that is now a very famous meme.

The animated video mocks Rahul Gandhi and Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra with a sarcastic showcase of party’s recent issues, including the exodus in Goa, the resignation of leaders in Jammu and Kashmir following Ghulam Nabi Azad, and the Rajasthan political crisis. “Pehle Congress jodo," the video mentions.

The parody video also features Sonia Gandhi towards the end. “Mom, why do not bad times end? Khatam…tata…goodbye," a tweet by BJP’s official handle wrote, sharing the video.

The Congress, too, hit back at the saffron party with a photo of 25 paise. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate reacted to the video and said the entire party has become a “Chavanni Chhaap [cheap] troll".

‘Due to the fear of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the entire BJP has become a Chavanni Chhap troll. But this fear is good! I wish so much effort had been put into finding a solution to unemployment and inflation," Shrinate said tweeting a photo of 25 paise.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is currently on a five-month long march as part of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. The yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanniyakumari, has covered a distance of 905 km so far. It will pass through a total of 12 states, to culminate in Jammu and Kashmir.

The yatra is currenrlt in its Karnataka leg. Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday dubbed the yatra as another attempt to relaunch a “failed missile called Rahul Gandhi". As a galaxy of Congress leaders from across the country descended on Ballari to celebrate Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ reaching a milestone, covering 1,000 kms, Bommai said it is meaningless as the country is united and has full faith in federalism.

“There is no meaning to this Bharat Jodo Yatra when the country is strong enough. As I have said in the past, the missile called Rahul Gandhi had failed earlier. Now, he is being relaunched. Apart from this, there is no meaning to the Yatra," Bommai said.

