Khatima Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Khatima seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Sawinderjeet Singh Kaler (AAP), Bhuwan Chandra Kapri (INC), Pushkar Singh Dhami (BJP), Vijay Pal (SP), Rajesh (BSS), Baburam (IND), Asif Miyan (AIMIM), Ramesh Singh (BSP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 76.48%, which is 0% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Pushkar Singh Dhami of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Khatima results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.70 Khatima (खटीमा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Maidan region and Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand. Khatima is part of Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.77% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 24.38%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.1%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,20,145 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 60,880 were male and 59,260 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Khatima in 2022 is: 973 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,06,200 eligible electors, of which 54,911 were male,51,289 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 91,104 eligible electors, of which 47,067 were male, 44,037 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Khatima in 2017 was 2,162. In 2012, there were 2,245 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Pushkar Singh Dhami of BJP won in this seat defeating Bhuwan Chandra Kapri of INC by a margin of 2,709 which was 3.35% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 36.51% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Pushkar Singh Dhami of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Davendra Chand of INC by a margin of 5,394 votes which was 7.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 29.91% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 70 Khatima Assembly segment of the 4. Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Ajay Bhatt of BJP won the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Parliament seat defeating Harish Rawat of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 76.48%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 76.48%, while it was 75.56% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Khatima went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.70 Khatima Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 128. In 2012, there were 121 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.70 Khatima comprises of the following areas of Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand: Panchayats 2-Sarpura, 6-Jarasu Partapur, 9-Bari Anjaniya, 11-Sisiya, 12- Majhola, 13-Nagla Tarai, 14-Jadopur, 15-Haldi, 16-Sunpahar of 1- Khatima KC, A-M.B. Khatima, 1-Jhankaiya Forest Range, 2-Mahof Forest Range, KC 2-Bigra Bag, Dogari Forest Range, Khatima Forest Range, Kilpura Forest Range and Lohiya Head Forest Range of 1- Khatima Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Khatima constituency, which are: Champawat, Nanak Matta, Lalkuwa. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Khatima is approximately 506 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Khatima is: 28°51’23.8"N 79°56’34.8"E.

