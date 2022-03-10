Khurja Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Khurja seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Jaidev (AAP), Banshi Singh (SP), Minakshi Singh (BJP), Anil Kumar (IND), Vinod (BSP), Tukki (INC), Anmol (IND), Ankit Gautam (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 66.95%, which is 1.44% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Vijendra Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Khurja results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.70 Khurja (खुर्जा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Bulandsahar district of Uttar Pradesh. Khurja is part of Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.24% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.88%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 314366 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,66,217 were male and 1,48,141 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Khurja in 2019 was: 891 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,95,864 eligible electors, of which 1,93,398 were male,1,68,344 female and 20 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,26,538 eligible electors, of which 1,78,849 were male, 1,47,683 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Khurja in 2017 was 121. In 2012, there were 795 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Vijendra Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Arjun Singh of BSP by a margin of 64,299 which was 27.13% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 50.43% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Banshi Singh Pahadiya of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Horam Singh of BSP by a margin of 37,304 votes which was 17.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.13% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 70 Khurja Assembly segment of the 13. Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Bhola Singh of BJP won the Gautam Buddha Nagar Parliament seat defeating Yogesh Verma of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gautam Buddha Nagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Khurja are: Jaidev (AAP), Banshi Singh (SP), Minakshi Singh (BJP), Anil Kumar (IND), Vinod (BSP), Tukki (INC), Anmol (IND), Ankit Gautam (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.95%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.51%, while it was 64.32% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Khurja went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.70 Khurja Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 381. In 2012, there were 341 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.70 Khurja comprises of the following areas of Bulandsahar district of Uttar Pradesh: 7 Khurja Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Khurja constituency, which are: Sikandrabad. Bulandshahr, Shikarpur, Barauli, Khair, Jewar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Khurja is approximately 563 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Khurja is: 28°12’41.4"N 77°52’26.4"E.

