'Khurshid Saving His Leader', 'Priyanka Attacking Cops': BJP Flays Congress's Price-rise Protest

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Friday tore into the Congress’s nationwide stir against price rise and growing unemployment, highlighting words and actions that they said exposed the true face and agenda of the opposition party.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted a video clip in which Congress leader and senior advocate Salman Khurshid can be purportedly heard saying that he was participating in the protests to save his leader as his leader saves him.

Shehzad said the statement clearly indicates that the protests are not about “desh bachao" (saving the nation) but about “parivar bachao" (saving the family).

Advertisement

National convener of the BJP’s IT cell Amit Malviya also posted the video on the social networking site, questioning the Congress’s claim of trying to save democracy.

Shehzad also posted photos and a video clip in which Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra can be seen jostling with the police.

The BJP leader accused the Congress’s Uttar Pradesh incharge of twisting the arm of a female police personnel and kicking at others.

Advertisement

Several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka, were detained amid a massive protest outside the party’s Delhi headquarters.

In Parliament earlier, Congress MPs led by party chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi wore black clothes to protest against rising prices, unemployment, and the levy of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential items that were earlier out of its ambit.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned as Congress members created an uproar over the alleged misuse of probe agencies by the government.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here