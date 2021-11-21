Kin of Farmers Who Died During Protests Against Farm Laws Should Be Compensated from PM CARES Fund: Sanjay Raut

Claiming that more than 700 farmers died during the year-long protest against the three contentions farm laws, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday demanded that the kin of the deceased be given financial assistance from the PM CARES Fund, two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a repeal of the three legislations.

Speaking to reporters here, Raut claimed that many tillers had died at the protest site near Delhi while some committed suicide and others killed in police firing. Some were crushed to death in Lakhimpur Kheri. All of them were protesting against the farm laws, he said.

"The government has now realised its mistake and withdrawn the farm laws.There is a demand from different parts of the country that the kin of the farmers who lost their lives should be financially compensated," Raut said.

Alleging that "unaccounted money" was lying in the PM CARES Fund, Raut said this money should be used as ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased farmers. "Just apology to farmers is not enough. Supporting their families is important," he said apparently referring to the speech of the prime minister.

Queried about the health of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is recuperating in a hospital after undergoing surgery, Raut said Thackeray's health is improving. "I spoke to Uddhavji yesterday (Saturday). We feel he should recover completely and then get back to work," he said.

