Know Where You Stand and Start Working on 2024, BJP Top Brass Tells State Units at Crucial Meet

Start preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP president JP Nadda told all state units at the party’s two-day national office-bearers’ meeting that concluded on Tuesday.

The meeting was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday at the BJP headquarters in the national capital even as exit polls predicted a decisive win for the party in Gujarat and advantage in a close contest in Himachal Pradesh. At the key meeting, the top leaders of the BJP conducted a review of the party’s preparations and met to chalk out its strategy for the next round of elections in states and the all-important Lok Sabha contest in 2024.

The state units of the party have been asked to strengthen their organisation and focus on booth-level cadre, along with completing tasks allocated to them by the central leadership.

“Look at where you stand and pull up your socks is what we have been told," a senior leader told News18.

Sources said the leadership did a review of the pravas carried out to win 144 Lok Sabha seats that the BJP had been unable to win so far. The leadership feels strong outreach among voters is necessary to blunt any anti-incumbency after two terms at the Centre.

By strengthening its workers at booth and mandal level, the saffron party hopes to win the Lok Sabha seats where it lost by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. “The meeting is purely related to organisational tasks. Who is lacking where and how to ensure it doesn’t harm the BJP seats in Lok Sabha polls too was discussed in detail," said the source.

Party leaders have also been asked to involve entrants from other parties in organizational roles.

The two-day national office-bearers’ meeting, addressed by PM Modi on Monday, was attended by the BJP’s state unit chiefs, general secretaries and other office-bearers.

A detailed presentation was also made to list shortfalls in various state units. These units have been told about the specifics of where they are lacking and have been asked to buckle up before the 2024 elections.

The Uttar Pradesh unit was reportedly praised for strengthening its booths and mandals in Lok Sabha constituencies the party had lost in 2019, sources said.

