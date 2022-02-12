Know Your Candidates: Bareilly Full Candidate List 2022 for UP Elections

The Bareilly seat will vote in Phase 2 of Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 on February 14. The Bareilly Assembly election result will be declared on March 10.

Voting is scheduled to take place on February 14 on 55 assembly seats of the state, spanning the nine districts of Amroha, Bareilly, Bijnor, Budaun, Moradabad, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sambhal and Shahjahanpur in western UP.

In Bareilly constituency, the BJP has fielded sitting MLA Arun Kumar while the SP-RLD alliance has fielded Rajesh Kumar Agarwal. Krishna Kant Sharma is the Congress candidate and the BSP has put up the BSP.

Following is the complete candidate list from the Bareilly Assembly seat along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Advertisement

Dr Arun Kumar, Bharatiya Janata Party

Sitting MLA Arun Kumar is the proprietor of Dr Arun Kumar Day Care Centre in Bareilly. Kumar, 70, has not declared any criminal case in his affidavit. He has declared total assets worth Rs 14.6 crore and no liabilities. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 4.2 crore and immoveable ones worth Rs 10.4 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 45.4 lakh.

Rajesh Kumar Agarwal, Samajwadi Party

SP candidate Rajesh Kumar Agarwal has declared agriculture and business as profession in his UP election affidavit and has no criminal cases. The 54-year-old has declared total assets worth Rs 7.5 crore and has liabilities of Rs 4.7 crore. His moveable assets are worth Rs 76.3 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 6.8 crore. His self-income is Rs 6.9 lakh and total income is Rs 23 lakh.

Advertisement

Krishna Kant Sharma, Indian National Congress

Krishna Kant Sharma is advocate by profession and does not have any criminal cases against him. His total assets are worth Rs 2.2 crore and he has liabilities of Rs 8.8 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 31.1 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.9 crore. His self-income is Rs 4.9 lakh and total income is Rs 9.6 lakh.

Advertisement

Brahama Nand Sharma, Bahujan Samaj Party

BSP candidate Brahama Nand Sharma has declared one criminal case against himself. The 56-year-old owns total assets worth Rs 34 lakh and has liabilities of Rs 50,000. His moveable assets are worth Rs 14 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 20 lakh. His self-income is Rs 4.5 lakh.

Advertisement

Krishna Bhardwaj, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP’s Krishna Bhardwaj is a homemaker and social worker and has no criminal cases against her. The 39-year-old is Post Graduate and owns total assets worth Rs 2.7 crore and liabilities of Rs 27.5 lakh. Her moveable assets are Rs 1.5 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.2 crore. She has declared Rs 5 lakh as self-income and total income of Rs 12.7 lakh.

Advertisement

Amit Khandelwal, Jan Shakti Ekta Party

Amit Khandelwal has declared business and agriculture as profession in his affidavit. The 42-year-old has total assets of Rs 42.1 crore and liabilities of Rs 70,000. The moveable assets are worth Rs 84 lakh and immoveable ones total Rs 41.3 crore. The crorepati candidate has no criminal cases against him.

Javed Husain, Mera Adhikaar Rashtriya Dal

Javed Husain has declared one criminal case against himself. The 29-year-old is Class 8 pass and owns total assets worth Rs 2.4 lakh, all moveable. He has not declared any liabilities or self-income.

Shaheem Khan Alias Raju, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

Shaheem Khan alias Raju has mentioned business as profession and declared three criminal cases against himself. The 39-year-old is Class 5 pass and owns assets worth Rs 7 crore, including immoveable ones worth Rs 6.2 crore. He has declared liabilities worth Rs 38 lakh. Khan has declared self-income of Rs 4.4 lakh and total income of Rs 9.7 lakh.

Rafia Shabnam, Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)

Rafia Shabnam is a homemaker and has not declared any criminal cases. The 50-year-old holds Post Graduate degree and owns assets worth Rs 72.2 lakh, of which Rs 50 lakh is immovable assets. She has not declared any liabilities. Her self-income is Rs 2 lakh and total income is Rs 9.2 lakh.

Safiya Khatoon, Vanchit Samaj Insaaf Party

Safiya Khatoon is a homemaker who also does brocade work. The 34-year-old is literate and has no criminal cases against her. She has declared total assets worth Rs 55.8 lakh and no liabilities. Her moveable assets are worth Rs 9.8 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 46 lakh. She has not declared any self-income.

Rakesh Agarwal, Independent

Rakesh Agarwal is advocate by profession and has no criminal cases against him. The 64-year-old has declared total assets worth Rs 3.5 crore and no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 2.1 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.4 crore. He has no self-income.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.