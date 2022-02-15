Know Your Candidates: Complete List of Amritsar East Candidates in Punjab Elections 2022

Amritsar East is one of the hot seats in Punjab elections 2022 with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu contesting from here against Akali Dal’s Bikram Singh Majithia in the February 20 polls. The Amritsar East Vidhan Sabha election result will be announced on March 10.

Navjot Singh Sidhu had won from the Amritsar East constituency in 2017 Punjab elections by more than 42,800 votes, beating nearest rival and BJP leader Rajesh Kumar Honey. Having been snubbed by the Congress high command for chief ministerial nomination, winning Amritsar East by a sizeable margin is now a matter of prestige for Sidhu.

The former cricketer and TV personality has been in the eye of the storm since September last year when a public feud with then CM Captain Amarinder Singh over drug smuggling and 2015 sacrilege cases led to the latter being ousted from the top job. The Congress then announced Charanjit Singh Channi as the first Dalit CM of Punjab. What was believed to be a “stop-gap arrangement" turned out to be a challenge for the Sidhu camp as the new CM’s popularity soared.

Sidhu’s hopes of becoming CM were dashed when Rahul Gandhi formally announced Channi as the party’s chief ministerial candidate in Jalandhar on February 6. Sources said Sidhu was upset with the decision and held a hurried meeting with his advisors soon after. Publicly, he has put up a united front and backed Channi.

Up against Sidhu is former SAD minister Bikram Singh Majithia whose anticipatory bail in drugs cases has been extended to February 23. It promises to be a blockbuster contest as Sidhu has led the demand for arrest and action against Majithia in drugs and sacrilege cases, accusing even Amarinder Singh of protecting the former minister.

Following is the complete candidate list from Amritsar East Assembly seat along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Navjot Singh Sidhu, Indian National Congress

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is the sitting MLA from Amritsar East and has not declared any criminal cases against himself. The 57-year-old is a Graduate and owns total assets worth Rs 44.7 crore. Sidhu has not declared any liabilities. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 3.3 crore and immoveable ones worth Rs 41.4 crore. The former cricketer has declared self-income of Rs 22.6 lakh and total income of Rs 49.1 lakh.

Bikram Singh Majithia, Shiromani Akali Dal

Bikram Singh Majithia is the brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal who is married to former deputy chief minister and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Majithia is sitting MLA from Majitha constituency and is contesting against Sidhu from Amritsar East this time in a big political statement. He has declared three criminal cases against himself in his affidavit.

The 46-year-old has total assets worth Rs 12.1 crore and has declared liabilities of Rs 1.3 crore. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 6.5 crore and immoveable ones worth Rs 5,6 crore. Majithia has declared self-income of Rs 6 lakh and total income of Rs 11.7 lakh.

Jeevan Jyot Kaur, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP’s Jeevan Jyot Kaur is a 50-year-old salaried individual with no criminal cases. She has declared total assets worth Rs 4.3 crore and liabilities of Rs 41.8 lakh. Her moveable assets total Rs 52.7 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 3.8 crore. Kaur has declared self-income of Rs 6.3 lakh and total income of Rs 8.8 lakh.

Jagmohan Singh Raju, Bharatiya Janata Party

BJP candidate Jagmohan Singh Raju is retired from the IAS and has not declared any criminal cases. The 58-year-old holds a Doctorate and owns total assets worth Rs 8.5 crore. Singh has declared liabilities of Rs 39.4 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 3.2 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 5.3 crore. Singh’s self-income is Rs 44.5 lakh and total income is Rs 80.4 lakh.

Ramesh Shukla Safar, Aas Punjab Party

Ramesh Shukla Safar is a comedian by profession and has not declared any criminal cases against himself. The 49-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns assets worth Rs 7.1 lakh, of which Rs 6 lakh is immoveable. He has not declared any liabilities. Safar has self-income of Rs 2.5 lakh.

Harpal Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann)

Harpal Singh is a carpenter by profession and has not declared any criminal cases. The 53-year-old is Class 8 pass and owns total assets worth Rs 8 lakh. He has no liabilities. Singh has moveable assets worth Rs 4,000 and immoveable ones worth Rs 8 lakh. He has not declared any self-income.

Tarsem Lal, Bahujan Mukti Party

Tarsem Lal has declared labour as profession in his Punjab election affidavit. The 57-year-old is Class 10 pass and does not have any criminal cases against him. He owns total assets worth Rs 6.7 lakh and has nil liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 3.2 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 3.5 lakh. He has not declared self-income.

Sukhjinder Singh, Independent

Sukhjinder Singh has mentioned agriculture as profession in his poll affidavit and has declared one criminal case against himself. The 42-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns total assets worth Rs 95.7 lakh and has no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 35.7 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 60 lakh. He has declared self-income of Rs 5 lakh.

Amarjeet Singh, Independent

Amarjeet Singh deals in sale and purchase of old vehicles and has not declared any criminal cases. The 42-year-old is Class 12 pass and has total assets worth Rs 46.9 lakh. He has declared liabilities of Rs 28 lakh. Singh’s moveable assets are worth Rs 16.9 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 30 lakh. He has self-income of Rs 4.9 lakh and total income of Rs 9.8 lakh.

Balwinder Singh Sekhon, Independent

Balwinder Singh Sekhon, 58, has declared two criminal cases against himself. The Class 12 pass owns assets worth Rs 1 crore and liabilities of Rs 4.6 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 64 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 40.6 lakh. He has declared self-income of Rs 6.4 lakh.

