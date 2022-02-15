Know Your Candidates: Complete List of Candidates from Amritsar West in Punjab Elections

The Amritsar West constituency will vote in Punjab elections 2022 on February 20. The Amritsar West Assembly election result will be declared on March 10.

According to a Punjab Election Watch report, out of 1,276 candidates analysed, 315 (25%) have declared criminal cases against themselves. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, out of 1,145 candidates analysed, 100 had declared criminal cases against themselves. Of the 315 candidates with criminal cases this time, 218 have declared criminal cases of serious nature.

The Amritsar West seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. The Congress has fielded its sitting MLA Raj Kumar Verka from here, while the AAP has put up Dr Jasbir Singh Sandhu. Dalbir Singh is SAD candidate and the BJP nominee is Kumar Amit.

Following is the complete candidate list from Amritsar West Assembly seat along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Raj Kumar Verka, Indian National Congress

Sitting MLA Raj Kumar Verka has not declared any criminal cases against himself. The 59-year-old is Class 12 pass and owns total assets worth Rs 3.2 crore. His liabilities are of Rs 1.3 crore. Verka’s moveable assets are worth Rs 59.7 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 2.6 crore. His self-income is Rs 13.2 lakh and total income is Rs 16.2 lakh.

Dr Jasbir Singh Sandhu, Aam Aadmi Party

Jasbir Singh Sandhu is a doctor by profession and has not declared any criminal cases in his Punjab election affidavit. The 44-year-old has declared total assets worth Rs 2.1 crore and liabilities of Rs 15.9 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 43.6 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.7 crore. His self-income is Rs 3.3 lakh.

Dalbir Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal

Dalbir Singh, 68, has not declared any criminal cases against himself. A Graduate Professional by qualification, Singh has declared total assets of Rs 78.7 lakh and no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 6.7 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 72 lakh. His self-income is Rs 15.1 lakh.

Kumar Amit, Bharatiya Janata Party

Kumar Amit is a businessman by profession and has no criminal cases against him. The 41-year-old is Graduate Professional and has total assets of Rs 1.1 crore. His liabilities are of Rs 13 lakh. Amit’s moveable assets are worth Rs 1 crore and his immoveable assets stand at Rs 5 lakh. His self-income is Rs 5.4 lakh and total income is Rs 9.2 lakh.

Sucha Lal, Aas Punjab Party

Sucha Lal is a 61-year-old pensioner and has a Post Graduate degree. His total assets are worth Rs 46.3 lakh and he has liabilities of Rs 5.4 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 11.3 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 35 lakh. His self-income is Rs 3.7 lakh and he has not declared any criminal cases.

Amarjit Singh Asal, Communist Party of India

Amarjit Singh Asal, 66, has not declared any criminal cases in his Punjab polls affidavit. He owns total assets worth Rs 30.6 lakh and has no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 5.6 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 25 lakh. Asal’s self-income is Rs 3.1 lakh and total income is Rs 7.4 lakh.

Gagandeep Singh, Independent

Gagandeep Singh is a private teacher by profession and has no criminal cases against him. The 33-year-old has total assets of Rs 15.9 lakh and no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 3.3 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 12.6 lakh. He has not declared any self-income.

Jugrag Singh, Independent

Jugrag Singh is a granthi in SGPS ASR and has no criminal cases against him. The 47-year-old is Class 5 pass and has total assets of Rs 20.1 lakh, of which Rs 20 lakh is immoveable. He has liabilities of Rs 5 lakh. He has not declared any self-income.

Nirmal Preet Singh Hira, Independent

Nirmal Preet Singh Hira is an advocate by profession and has no criminal cases against him. The 31-year-old has total assets of Rs 18.2 lakh, all moveable, and liabilities of Rs 3.6 lakh. He has declared self-income of Rs 4.9 lakh.

Sham Lal Gandhi, Independent

Sham Lal Gandhi has declared labour as profession in his affidavit and has no criminal cases against him. The 39-year-old is not literate and owns total assets worth Rs 41,841, all moveable. He has not declared any self-income.

