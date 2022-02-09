Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Agra North Assembly Seat in Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022

The Agra North Assembly seat will vote in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 on February 10, 2022.

The BJP has fielded its sitting MLA Purushottam Khandelwal from Agra North, while the SP has fielded Gyanendra. Vinod Bansal is the Congress candidate and Shabbir Abbas is the BSP nominee.

Following is the full list of candidates for the Agra North Assembly seat along with details from their election affidavits as analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Purushottam Khandelwal, Bharatiya Janata Party

Advertisement

BJP candidate Purushottam Khandelwal has declared pension from Loktantra Rakshak Senani and interest from bank deposits as incomes in his affidavit. The 60-year-old is Class 10 pass and has no criminal cases against him. He has total assets worth Rs 1.2 crore and no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 75.9 lakh and immovable ones are worth Rs 42 lakh. He has declared self-income of Rs 4.5 lakh.

Gyanendra, Samajwadi Party

SP-RLD candidate Gyanendra has declared business and agriculture as his profession in his affidavit and has one criminal case against him. The 40-year-old has total assets worth Rs 3.4 crore and liabilities worth Rs 46.8 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 62.6 crore and immoveable assets are worth Rs 2.8 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 5.9 lakh and total income of Rs 11.2 lakh.

Vinod Bansal, Indian National Congress

Advertisement

Congress candidate Vinod Bansal is a 70-year-old pensioner. A Post Graduate by qualification, he has not declared any criminal cases. Bansal holds total assets worth Rs 2.3 crore and liabilities worth Rs 14.1 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 67.9 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.6 crore. His self-income is Rs 3.9 lakh and total income is Rs 8.6 lakh.

Shabbir Abbas, Bahujan Samaj Party

Advertisement

BSP’s Shabbir Abbas has declared petrol pump dealership and tanker plying as his profession and has no criminal cases against him. The 56-year-old holds Post Graduate degree and total assets worth Rs 24.7 crore. He has liabilities worth Rs 1.4 crore. Abbas’ moveable assets are worth Rs 1.7 crore and immovable assets are worth Rs 23.1 crore. His self-income is Rs 15.6 lakh and total income is Rs 10 lakh.

Kapil Vajpai, Aam Aadmi Party

Advertisement

AAP’s Kapil Vajpai has mentioned private business as profession in his affidavit and has no criminal cases against him. The 42-year-old has total assets worth Rs 40.2 lakh and liabilities of Rs 4,300. His moveable assets are worth Rs 15.2 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 25 lakh. His self-income is Rs 5.5 lakh and total income is Rs 9 lakh.

Rajeev Agarwal, Saman Adhikar Party

Advertisement

Rajeev Agarwal has submitted business as profession in his affidavit and has no criminal cases against him. The 64-year-old is a Graduate and has declared total assets worth Rs 1.6 crore and liabilities worth Rs 52.3 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 18.7 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.4 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 14.5 lakh and total income of Rs 21.7 lakh.

Om Prakash Rajput, Adarsh Samaj Party

Om Prakash Rajput has declared income from hospital in his affidavit and has no criminal cases against him. The 56-year-old has total assets worth Rs 1.3 crore and no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 20.9 lakh and immoveable assets are worth Rs 1.1 crore. He has self-income of Rs 39,650 and total income of Rs 5.1 lakh.

Neel, Bharatiya Majdoor Janta Party

Neel, 29, is Class 12 pass and has mentioned labour as his profession in his affidavit. He does not have any criminal cases against him and has total assets of Rs 10,000, all moveable. He has not declared any self-income.

Mohit Agarwal, Jan Abhiyan Party

Mohit Agarwal, 45, is a teacher by profession and holds Graduate degree. Agarwal owns total assets worth Rs 33.6 lakh, all moveable, and has declared self-income of Rs 1,281. His total income is Rs 68,805. He has not declared any criminal cases.

Niranjan Singh, Independent

Niranjan Singh is a 62-year-old pensioner and has no criminal cases against him. The Class 10 pass has total assets worth Rs 1.2 crore, of which Rs 33.4 lakh is moveable. He has declared Rs 2.5 lakh as self-income.

Sashank Agarwal, Independent

Sashank Agarwal, 29, is self-employed as per his affidavit and has no criminal cases against him. The Post Graduate owns Rs 29.4 in total assets, of which is moveable. He has declared Rs 4 lakh as self-income and has total income of Rs 10 lakh.

Vineet Agarwal, Independent

Vineet Agarwal, 42, is a private job holder and has not declared any criminal cases. He owns total assets worth Rs 1.7 lakh, all moveable. He has not declared any self-income.

Manish, Independent

Manish, 36, has declared ‘ambiologist’ as profession in his affidavit and has no criminal cases against himself. He owns total assets worth Rs 94 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 32 lakh and immovable ones are worth Rs 62 lakh. He has declared self-income of Rs 4.9 lakh.

The battle for Uttar Pradesh will begin on Thursday with polling scheduled to take place in 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state.

Campaigning in the constituencies going to vote in the first round of the seven-phase election in the politically crucial state ended on Tuesday evening. The polling will start at 7 am in these constituencies according to the guidelines of the Election Commission to ensure Covid-safe polls. The voting will end at 6 pm.

Ministers whose fate will be decided in the first phase include Shrikant Sharma, Suresh Rana, Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Atul Garg and Chowdhury Lakshmi Narain.

The canvassing for the first phase remained confined to the virtual medium due to a ban on road shows and physical rallies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.