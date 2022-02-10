Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Almora Assembly Seat in Uttarakhand Elections 2022

The Almora Assembly constituency will go to polls in Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on February 14. The Almora Assembly constituency election result will be declared along with the Uttarakhand election results 2022 on March 10.

The Uttarakhand Assembly has 70 seats in all, with 36 being the majority mark. These 70 Uttarakhand constituencies are spread over three regions – Garhwal (22 constituencies), Maidan (28) and Kumaon (20). In the 2017 Uttarakhand elections, the BJP had ousted the Congress from power, bagging 57 seats – the highest any party managed since the state’s formation in 2001. The Congress was left with 11 seats.

The BJP has fielded Kailash Sharma, while the Congress has put up Manoj Tewari in the Almora seat. Arjun Singh Bhakuni is the SP candidate and Ashok Kumar is the BSP nominee.

Following is the full list of candidates for the Almora Assembly seat in Uttarakhand along with details from their election affidavits as analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Kailash Sharma, Bharatiya Janata Party

BJP candidate Kailash Sharma has mentioned agriculture as his profession in his election affidavit and has no criminal cases against him. The 54-year-old is Graduate and owns total assets worth Rs 3.5 crore, and has liabilities worth Rs 22.9 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 59.7 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 2.9 crore. His self-income is Rs 5.8 lakh and total income is Rs 17 lakh.

Manoj Tewari, Indian National Congress

Congress candidate Manoj Tewari is a farmer by profession and holds a Graduate degree. The 51-year-old has not declared any criminal cases and has declared total assets worth Rs 2.1 crore and no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 60.9 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.5 crore. His self-income is Rs 6.4 lakh and total income is Rs 13.2 lakh.

Arjun Singh Bhakuni, Samajwadi Party

Arun Singh Bhakuni is a 61-year-old pensioner and has not declared any criminal cases. He is a Graduate by qualification and owns total assets worth Rs 6.3 lakh, all moveable, and has no liabilities. He has not declared any self-income.

Ashok Kumar, Bahujan Samaj Party

Ashok Kumar, 35, has declared total assets worth Rs 37.3 lakh, all of which is moveable, and has liabilities of Rs 2 lakh. He has not declared any criminal cases or self-income.

Amit Joshi, Aam Aadmi Party

Amit Joshi is a teacher and consultant by profession and has total assets worth Rs 15.6 lakh and liabilities of Rs 15.6 lakh. He has not declared any criminal cases and is a Graduate Professional by qualification. The 41-year-old has moveable assets worth Rs 6.6 lakh and immoveable assets worth Rs 9 lakh. He has declared self-income of Rs 4.5 lakh and total income of Rs 8.9 lakh.

Gopal Ram, Uttarakhand Parivartan Party

Gopal Ram is a hawker by profession and has no criminal cases against him. The 36-year-old is a Graduate Profession and owns total assets of Rs 2.3 lakh, all moveable. He has not declared any liabilities or self-income.

Bhanu Prakash Joshi, Uttarakhand Kranti Dal

Bhanu Prakash Joshi has mentioned agriculture and educational institute as profession in his affidavit. The 35-year-old is a Post Graduate and has no criminal cases against him. His total assets are Rs 65 lakh, of which Rs 23 lakh is moveable. He has not declared any liabilities and has self-income of Rs 5 lakh.

Vinay Kirola, Independent

Vinay Kirola is self-employed and is Graduate Profession. The 36-year-old has no criminal cases against him. His total assets are worth Rs 80.2 lakh and he has Rs 8.4 lakh liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 7.2 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 73 lakh. His self-income is Rs 5.4 lakh.

Vinod Chandra Tiwari, Independent

Vinod Chandra Tiwari is a 27-year-old Post Graduate and has not declared any criminal cases. He owns total assets worth Rs 14.7 lakh, of which Rs 11.5 lakh is immoveable. He does not have any liabilities and has not declared any self-income.

