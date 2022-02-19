Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Arya Nagar Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

The Arya Nagar Assembly seat will vote in the third phase of Uttar Pradesh election 2022 on February 20, along with 58 other constituencies. The counting of votes for Arya Nagar Assembly election result will be held on March 10, 2022.

The Samajwadi Party has fielded sitting MLA Amitabh Bajpai in Arya Nagar, while the ruling BJP has put up Suresh Awasthi. The Congress has given the ticket to Pramod Kumar and the BSP has put up Toni Jaiswal.

Following is the complete candidates list from the Arya Nagar Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh elections along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Amitabh Bajpai, Samajwadi Party

SP candidate and sitting MLA Amitabh Bajpai has declared two criminal cases in his election affidavit, and has mentioned business as profession. Bajpai, 48, has assets worth Rs 6.6 crore and liabilities of Rs 15.1 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 2 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 4.6 crore. He has self-income of Rs 6 lakh and total income of Rs 17.9 lakh. He has a Post Graduate degree.

Suresh Awasthi, Bharatiya Janata Party

BJP contestant Suresh Awasthi has declared two criminal cases and is engaged in business. The 57-year-old is Post Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 7.5 crore. His liabilities stand at Rs 6.5 lakh. Awasthi’s moveable assets are valued at Rs 2.2 crore and immoveable ones stand at Rs 5.3 crore. His self-income is Rs 6.7 lakh and total income is Rs 23.5 lakh.

Pramod Kumar, Indian National Congress

Congress’ Pramod Kumar has mentioned incomes from business and rent in his UP election 2022 affidavit. The 70-year-old is Graduate and has not declared any criminal cases. Kumar’s total assets are worth Rs 45.8 crore and he has no liabilities. The crorepati candidate’s moveable assets are worth Rs 2.9 crore, and immoveable ones are valued at Rs 42.9 crore. His self-income is Rs 24.3 lakh and total income is Rs 44.5 lakh.

Toni Jaiswal, Bahujan Samaj Party

BSP’s Toni Jaiswal is a Doctor and has not declared any criminal cases. The 42-year-old is Post Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 1.2 crore, with liabilities of Rs 15 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 29.1 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 90 lakh. Jaiswal has declared self-income of Rs 4.7 lakh and total income of Rs 9.4 lakh.

Anuj Kumar Shukla, Aam Aadmi Party

Anuj Kumar Shukla is a lawyer and has no criminal cases against him. The 37-year-old owns assets worth Rs 51 lakh and has no liabilities. He does not own any immoveable assets and has self-income of Rs 5.4 lakh. His total income is Rs 10.3 lakh.

Guddi Dixit, Rashtriya Viklang Party

Guddi Dixit owns a fruit juice shop and has not declared any criminal cases. The 49-year-old is Class 8 pass and owns assets worth Rs 60,000. She has no declared any liabilities, immoveable assets or self-income.

Pawan Kumar Tiwari, Independent

Pawan Kumar Tiwari is a lawyer by profession and has no criminal cases against him. The 44-year-old is Post Graduate and owns total assets worth Rs 1.3 lakh, with no liabilities. He has not declared any immoveable assets or self-income.

