Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Atam Nagar Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

The Atam Nagar Assembly seat will vote in Punjab elections 2022 on February 20. The Atam Nagar Assembly election result will be declared on March 10.

Sitting Atam Nagar MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains is contesting from the Lok Insaaf Party. Challenging Bains are Congress candidate Kamaljit Singh Karwal and AAP contestant Kulwant Singh Sidhu. SAD has put up Harish Rai Dhanda, while Prem Mittal is the BJP nominee. The SP has fielded Mohinder Pal Singh.

Following is the complete candidates list from the Atam Nagar Assembly seat in Punjab elections along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Simarjeet Singh Bains, Lok Insaaf Party

Sitting MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains has declared 18 criminal cases against himself in his affidavit. Bains has mentioned petrol pump dealer and agriculturalist as profession. The 52-year-old owns assets worth Rs 12.6 crore and his liabilities stand at Rs 4.4 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 3.1 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 9.5 crore. His self-income is Rs 11.6 lakh.

Kamaljit Singh Karwal, Indian National Congress

Congress candidate Kamaljit Singh Karwal is a businessman and has declared four criminal cases against himself. The 51-year-old is Class 12 pass and owns total assets worth Rs 2.6 crore. He has zero liabilities. Karwal’s moveable assets are worth Rs 1.7 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 93 lakh. His self-income is Rs 10.8 lakh and total income is Rs 28.9 lakh.

Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP contestant Kulwant Singh Sidhu has mentioned business as profession in his electon affidavit and has no criminal cases against him. The 57-year-old has total assets worth Rs 17.3 crore and liabilities of Rs 40.6 lakh. The crorepati has moveable assets worth Rs 1.2 crore and immoveable ones worth Rs 16 crore. His self-income is Rs 10 lakh and total income is Rs 15 lakh.

Harish Rai Dhanda, Shiromani Akali Dal

SAD’s Harish Rai Dhanda is an advocate by profession and has declared two criminal cases against himself. The 61-year-old has total assets worth Rs 26.1 crore and liabilities of Rs 46.1 lakh. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 5.9 crore and immoveable ones worth Rs 20.2 crore. His self-income is Rs 34.2 lakh and total income is Rs 46.5 lakh.

Prem Mittal, Bharatiya Janata Party

Prem Mittal has a factory of packing material and has not declared any criminal cases. The 73-year-old is Class 8 pass and owns assets worth Rs 4.1 crore. His liabilities stand at Rs 50 lakh. Mittal’s moveable assets are worth Rs 99.6 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 3.1 crore. His self-income is Rs 15.7 lakh and total income is Rs 21.1 lakh.

Kunal, Akhil Bharatiya Socialist Party

Kunal, 47, is engaged in the business of trading and has no criminal cases against him. The 47-year-old is Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 96.9 lakh. He has liabilities of Rs 1.5 lakh. Kunal’s moveable assets are worth Rs 29.9 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 67 lakh. His self-income is Rs 38,080 and total income is Rs 3.6 lakh.

Baljit Singh, People’s Party of India (Democratic)

Baljit Singh is a Upvaid teacher and does not have any criminal cases against him. The 45-year-old has assets worth Rs 37 lakh and total income of Rs 4.8 lakh. He has not declared any liabilities or immoveable assets.

Anil Kumar Goyal, Insaniyat Lok Vikas Party

Anil Kumar Goyal is a 46-year-old businessman and has no criminal cases against him. He is Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 6.2 crore and has liabilities of Rs 2.9 crore. His moveable assets are worth Rs 19.5 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 6 crore. His self-income is Rs 2.4 lakh and total income is Rs 5.5 lakh.

Sukhdev Singh, Independent

Sukhdev Singh is a trader of clothes and online advertisement space, and has not declared any criminal cases. The 58-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns assets worth Rs 90.8 lakh, with nil liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 40.8 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 50 lakh. His self-income is Rs 4.3 lakh and total income is Rs 7.4 lakh.

Mann Singh Raju, Independent

Mann Singh Raju is self-employed and has no criminal cases against him. The 45-year-old is Class 8 pass and owns assets worth Rs 96,021, with no liabilities. Singh has not declared any immoveable assets and has self-income of Rs 5.5 lakh, with total income at Rs 10.2 lakh.

Harkirat Singh Rana, Independent

Harkirat Singh Rana has mentioned business as profession in his affidavit and has no criminal cases against him. The 59-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns total assets worth Rs 2.5 crore. His liabilities stand at Rs 10.9 lakh. Rana has moveable assets worth Rs 39.9 lakh and immoveable ones worth Rs 2.1 crore. His self-income is Rs 4.9 lakh.

Tajinder Singh Gumber (Rinku), Independent

Tajinder Singh is a property dealer and builder with one criminal case against him. The 45-year-old is Class 8 pass and owns total assets worth Rs 91.7 lakh. His liabilities stand at Rs 4.2 lakh. Singh’s moveable assets are worth Rs 13.7 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 78 lakh. His self-income is Rs 4.8 lakh and total income is Rs 9 lakh.

Davinder Singh, Independent

Davinder Singh is a 60-year-old businessman with no criminal cases against him. The Class 10 pass has total assets worth Rs 2.6 crore and liabilities of Rs 48,000. His moveable assets are worth Rs 86.2 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.7 crore. Singh has self-income of Rs 4.1 lakh.

