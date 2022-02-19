Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Auraiya Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

The Auraiya Assembly Seat will head to polling booths in Uttar Pradesh election on February 20, 2022. The Auraiya Assembly election results will be declared on March 10.

The BJP has fielded Gudiya Katheriya, while Congress has given the ticket to Sarita Dohare. Suneeta Devi is AAP candidate, and Ravi Shastri Dohrey is the BSP contestant. The Samajwadi Party has fielded Jitendra Kumar Dohare.

Following is the complete candidates list from the Auraiya Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh elections along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Gudiya Katheriya, Bharatiya Janata Party

Gudiya Katheriya is a homemaker and has not declared any criminal cases in her affidavit. The 46-year old is 8th pass and owns total assets worth Rs 10.8 lakh. Katheriya has not declared any liabilities. her moveable assets are worth Rs 10.8 lakh, as well. She has not declared her self income or total income.

Jitendra Kumar Dohare, Samajwadi Party

SP candidate Jitendra Kumar Dohare is involved in agriculture and has not declared any criminal cases in his election affidavit. The 36-year old is a post graduate and has total assets worth Rs 73.9 lakh with Rs 7 lakh in liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 53.9 lakh, while immoveable ones are worth Rs 20 lakh. Dohare has declared self-income and total income of Rs 2.9 lakh, each.

Sarita Dohare, Indian National Congress

INC contestant Sarita Dohare has submitted homemaker, social worker and agriculturist as her profession in his affidavit and declared no criminal cases against himself. The 41-year old is 10th pass and has assets are worth Rs 1.8 crore. She has not declared any liabilities. Dohare’s moveable assets are worth Rs 48.7 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.3 crore. Her total income is Rs 5 lakh.

Ravi Shastri Dohrey, Bahujan Samaj Party

Ravi Shastri Dohrey is an LPG gas distributor by profession and has declared one criminal case himself. The 32-year-old is a post graduate and has total assets worth Rs 1.7 crore. Dohrey has not declared any liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 1.5 crore, while immoveable ones are worth Rs 20 lakh. He has not declared his self income or total income.

Suneeta Devi, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP candidate Suneeta Devi is a social worker. She has not declared any criminal case in her affidavit. The 48-year old is 8th pass and has total assets worth Rs 56,060. She has not declared any liabilities. Her moveable assets are worth Rs 56,060, as well. She has not declared her self income or total income.

Muhar Singh Ambadi, Bahujan Mukti Party

Bahujan Mukti Party candidate Muhar Singh Ambadi is a former MLA and agriculturist by profession and has declared no criminal cases in his affidavit. The 62-year old owns assets worth Rs 1.3 crore, with no liabilities. His moveable assets stand at Rs 5.8 lakh, while his immoveable ones are Rs 1.3 crore. He has not declared his total income or self income.

Vinay Gautam, Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)

Vinay Gautam of the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) is an advocate and has declared no criminal cases against himself. The 30-year old is a post graduate with total assets worth Rs 2.1 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 2.1 lakh, as well. Gautam has self and total income of Rs 3.2 lakh, each.

Satish Chandra, Independent

Satish Chandra has mentioned ‘labour’ as his profession in his election affidavit. There are no criminal cases against him. The 38-year old is 8th pass and has total assets worth Rs 3 lakh. Chandra’s moveable assets worth stands at Rs 3 lakh, as well.

Anil Kumar, Independent

Anil Kumar has mentioned ‘business’ as his profession in his affidavit and has no criminal cases. The 37-year old is a graduate with total assets worth Rs 36 lakh. Kumar’s moveable assets stand at Rs 8 lakh, while his immoveable assets are worth Rs 28 lakh. He has not declared any liabilities, total or self income.

Sani Gautam, Independent

Sani Gautam has mentioned ‘advocacy’ as his profession in the election affidavit. The 33-year old has no criminal cases against him and is a graduate. Devraj’s total assets stand at Rs 4.2 lakh. He has not declared any liabilities, self or total income. His moveable assets are worth 4.2 lakh, as well.

Jayveer Singh, Independent

Jayveer Singh has listed his profession as ‘agriculture’ and has no criminal cases against him. The 38-year old is a graduate and has total assets worth Rs 4.9 lakh, with no liabilities. His moveable and immoveable assets total at Rs 2.9 lakh and 2.1 lakh, respectively.

