Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Bathinda Urban Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

The Bathinda Urban Assembly seat will vote in Punjab elections 2022 on February 20. The Bathinda Urban Assembly election result will be declared on March 10.

The Congress has fielded sitting Bathinda Urban MLA Manpreet Singh Badal and Jagroop Singh Gill is the challenger from AAP. The BJP has put up Raj Kumar as its candidate, while Sarup Chand Singla is the SAD constestant.

Following is the complete candidates list from the Bathinda Urban Assembly seat in Punjab elections along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Manpreet Singh Badal, Indian National Congress

Congress candidate and sitting MLA Manpreet Singh Badal is the director of M/s Dass Agri Farm Research Private Limited, as per his affidavit. The 60-year-old owns assets worth Rs 72.7 crore and has Rs 2.8 crore liabilities. The crorepati candidate’s moveable assets are worth Rs 9.2 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 63.5 crore. Badal’s self-income is Rs 15.9 lakh and total income is Rs 3.2 crore. Badal has not declared any criminal cases.

Jagroop Singh Gill, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP contestant Jagroop Singh Gill is advocate and agriculturalist by profession and has not declared any criminal cases. The 69-year-old has total assets worth Rs 13.7 crore and liabilities of Rs 32 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 40.5 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 13.3 crore. His self-income is Rs 2.5 lakh and total income is Rs 16.2 lakh.

Raj Kumar, Bharatiya Janata Party

BJP candidate Raj Kumar is director of M/s Namberdar Dev Raj Carriers Pvt Ltd and proprietor of M/s Raj Road Carrier. The 65-year-old is Class 8 pass and has not declared any criminal cases. Kumar’s total assets are worth Rs 11.8 crore and he has liabilities of Rs 75.6 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 4.8 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 7 crore. Kumar has self-income of Rs 15.2 lakh and total income of Rs 23.4 lakh.

Sarup Chand Singla, Shiromani Akali Dal

SAD candidate Sarup Chand Singla has declared one criminal case against himself and mentioned business as profession in his affidavit. The 61-year-old is Class 8 pass and has total assets of Rs 18.4 crore and liabilities of Rs 1 crore. His moveable assets are worth Rs 5 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 13.4 crore. His self-income is Rs 8.6 lakh and total income is Rs 30.1 lakh.

Wazir Singh, Bahujan Mukti Party

Wazir Singh is retired from government service and has not declared any criminal cases. The 66-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns total assets worth Rs 20.8 lakh, of which Rs 20 lakh is immoveable. He has liabilities of Rs 7 lakh. Singh has no self-income.

Sunil Kumar, Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)

Sunil Kumar has mentioned labour as profession in his affidavit and has no criminal cases against him. The 33-year-old is Class 10 pass and has declared assets worth Rs 50,000 and no liabilities. He has not declared any immoveable assets or self-income.

Harmilap Singh Grewal, Independent

Harmilap Singh Grewal has mentioned business as profession in his Punjab election affidavit and has no criminal cases against him. The 51-year-old is Post Graduate and has total assets worth Rs 20.6 lakh and nil liabilities. He has no immoveable assets and has self-income of Rs 2.9 lakh.

Parveen Hiteshi, Independent

Parveen Hiteshi has mentioned ‘dhaba’ as profession in his election affidavit and has no criminal cases against him. The 44-year-old is Class 12 pass and has assets worth Rs 25,000, all moveable. He has not declared any self-income.

Jaswant Singh, Independent

Jaswant Singh is agriculturalist by profession and has no criminal cases against him. The 55-year-old is Class 10 pass and has total assets worth Rs 63 lakh, of which Rs 54 lakh is immoveable. He has not declared any liabilities or self-income.

Raj Kumar, Independent

Raj Kumar is a tailor by profession and is not literate. The 54-year-old has not declared any assets or income in his affidavit. He has no criminal cases against him.

Resham Singh, Independent

Resham Singh is engaged in labour work and has no criminal cases against him. The 55-year-old is Class 8 pass and owns assets worth Rs 20.2 lakh, with nil liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 5.2 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 15 lakh. He has no self-income.

Ram Kishan, Independent

Ram Kishan is engaged in private work and has not declared any cases. The 53-year-old is not literate and owns assets worth Rs 8.2 lakh, with zero liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 20,000 and immoveable ones are worth Rs 8 lakh. He has no self-income.

Chand Singh, Independent

Chand Singh, 74, is a social worker and has no criminal cases against him. He is Class 8 pass and owns assets worth Rs 15.4 lakh, of which Rs 15 lakh is immoveable. He has not declared any liabilities. He has not declared any self-income.

