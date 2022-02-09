Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Dadri Assembly Seat in UP Elections 2022

The Dadri Assembly seat will go to the polls in Phase 1 of Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 on February 10, 2022. Dadri is among 58 constituencies that will vote in the first phase in UP and the remaining 345 seats will go to the polls in six phases till March 7. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

Tejpal Singh Nagar, the sitting Dadri MLA, is the BJP’s candidate this time too, while the SP-RLD alliance has fielded Rajkumar Bhati from the former. Deepak Kumar Bhati is the Congress nominee from Dadri, while BSP has put up Manbir Singh.

Following is the full list of candidates for the Dadri Assembly seat along with details from their election affidavits as analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Tejpal Singh Nagar, Bharatiya Janata Party

Sitting MLA Tejpal Singh Nagar is the BJP’s candidate from Dadri. The 68-year-old has not declared any criminal cases against himself in his affidavit. An FIR was lodged against Nagar in January for allegedly flouting COVID-19 norms during a poll campaign in his constituency.

Rajkumar Bhati, Samajwadi Party

SP-RLD candidate Rajkumar Bhati has mentioned journalism as profession on his election affidavit and declared one criminal case against himself. The 57-year-old Post Graduate degree holder has declared total assets worth Rs 99.7 lakh and liabilities worth Rs 14.7 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 9.7 lakh and immoveable assets are worth Rs 90 lakh. He has declared Rs 4.9 lakh in self-income.

Deepak Kumar Bhati Chotiwala, Indian National Congress

Congress candidate Deepak Kumar Bhati Chotiwala has mentioned ‘building material’ as his profession and has no criminal cases against him. The 40-year-old, whose educational qualification is Graduate, owns total assets worth Rs 47.6 lakh, all moveable, and has liabilities worth Rs 20.1 lakh. He has declared self-income worth Rs 7.3 lakh and total income worth Rs 11.8 lakh.

Manbir Singh, Bahujan Samaj Party

BSP candidate Manbir Singh has declared seven criminal case in his election affidavit. The 42-year-old has declared income from rent, his total assets worth Rs 3.7 crore and nil liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 29.3 lakh immoveable ones are worth Rs 3.4 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 5.3 lakh and total income of 9.6 lakh. He holds a Post Graduate degree as per his affidavit.

Sanjay, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP’s Sanjay has declared incomes from agriculture and tractor agency in his affidavit. The 46-year-old holds Graduate degree and has no criminal cases against him. His total assets are worth Rs 3.2 crore and he has no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 28.6 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 3 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 3 lakh.

Hemant Sharma, Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena candidate Hemant Sharma has mentioned in his affidavit that he is illiterate and has submitted private job as profession. The 26-year-old has no criminal cases against him and owns Rs 17.8 lakh in total assets. He has not declared any liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 2.8 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 15 lakh. He has no self-income as per the affidavit.

Vinay Nagar, Bahujan Andolan Party

Vinay Nagar, 34, has mentioned agriculture as profession in his affidavit and has not declared any criminal cases. He is illiterate and owns total assets worth Rs 16.3 lakh and has zero liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 1.3 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 15 lakh. He has not declared any self-income.

Chaman Singh, Mihir Sena

Chaman Singh is Class 12 pass and has mentioned agriculture as his profession. The 51-year-old has no criminal cases against him. Singh’s total assets are worth Rs 1.9 crore and he has no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 36.3 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.6 crore. His self-income is Rs 4.6 lakh.

Raghwendra Kumar Srivastava, Subhashwadi Bhartiya Samajwadi Party (Subhas Party)

Raghwendra Kumar Srivastava, who holds a private job as per his affidavit, is a Post Graduate with no criminal cases against him. The 50-year-old has total assets worth Rs 49.4 lakh and liabilities worth Rs 14.6 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 4.4 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 45 lakh. He has declared self-income of Rs 3.7 lakh and total income of Rs 6.6 lakh.

Jagdish Singh, Sarv Samaj Party

Jagdish Singh has declared income from business in his affidavit and has not declared any criminal cases. A Graduate degree holder, the 53-year-old has total assets worth Rs 1 crore and liabilities worth Rs 29 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 14.1 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 90 lakh. His self-income is Rs 4.8 lakh, taking his total income to Rs 9 lakh.

Trilochan Narayan Singh, Independent

Trilochan Narayan Singh is a 45-year-old construction contractor who has completed Class 12 education. Singh has not declared any criminal cases in his affidavit. His total assets are worth Rs 63.1 lakh and liabilities are worth Rs 25 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 26.1 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 37 lakh. His self-income is Rs 5.5 lakh, taking his total income to Rs 9 lakh.

Sanjay Kumar Sharma, Independent

Sanjay Kumar Sharma has mentioned Jan Sewa Kendra Sanchalan Dadri to be his profession. The 37-year-old has not mentioned any criminal cases in the affidavit. Sharma’s total assets are worth Rs 1.6 crore and his liabilities are nil. His moveable assets are worth Rs 3.1 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.6 crore. He has not declared any self-income.

Amit Basoya, Independent

Amit Basoya is a 33-year-old private job holder. The Class 12 pass candidate does not have any criminal cases against him. His total assets are worth Rs 22.1 lakh and he has no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 12,000 and immoveable ones are worth Rs 22 lakh. He has not declared any self-income.

Among the candidates in fray for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, 125 are educated up till Class 8, while 15 have declared themselves to be illiterate, according to polls reform advocacy group ADR. The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) also noted that there are more than 70 candidates in the fray who are aged above 60 years.

The ADR said it has analysed self-sworn affidavits of 615 candidates across political parties and independent nominees from the 58 assembly seats in 11 districts of UP where elections are scheduled on February 10. According to their data, 15 candidates are ‘illiterate’, 38 ‘literate’, 10 have passed Class 5, 62 have passed Class 8, 65 have cleared Class 10, and 102 have cleared Class 12.

There are 100 ‘graduate’ candidates, 78 ‘graduate professionals’, 108 ‘post graduate’, 18 ‘doctorate’, and seven ‘diploma’ holders, while 12 have not presented their education details, the ADR noted. It said 239 (39 per cent) candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between Class 5 and 12, while 304 (49 per cent) have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.

In terms of age, 214 (35 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 40 years, and 328 (53 per cent) have declared it between 41 to 60 years. There are 73 (12 per cent) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years, it noted.

