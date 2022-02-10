Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Dehradun Cantt Assembly Seat in Uttarakhand Elections 2022

The Dehradun Cantonment assembly constituency will go to polls in the Uttarakhand assembly elections on February 14, 2022. The Dehradun Cantonment assembly constituency election result will be declared along with the Uttarakhand election results 2022 on March 10. Dehradun Cantt is part of the Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency.

The BJP is fielding Savita Kapoor, wife of deceased MLA Harbans Kapoor. He died of a heart attack last year. She is one of the two woman candidates in the mix. The other female candidate, Geeta Chandola, is an independent.

Interestingly, candidates contesting on Congress, BSP and AAP tickets have declared criminal cases in their election affidavit. A total of 17 candidates had filed nominations for this assembly seat, of which three were rejected and two withdrew. Now, a total of 12 candidates are contesting. Six of the 12 candidates are under the ‘crorepati’ bracket.

Savita Kapoor, Bharatiya Janata Party

Wife of deceased senior MLA Harbans Kapoor, 66-year-old Savita Kapoor is the BJP’s candidate in her husband’s assembly constituency. Harbans died of a heart attack last year. Savita is one of the two woman candidates in the mix of 12, the other being an independent candidate. According to her election affidavit, she is a Class 12 pass-out. She has not declared any profession but has a self income of Rs 18.4 lakh. She makes the ‘crorepati’ bracket as she has declared Rs 1.3 crore as her total assets, with Rs 51.2 lakh movable and Rs 75 lakh immovable assets. She has a liability of Rs 39.3 lakh. There are no criminal cases registered against her, as per the affidavit.

Suryakant Dhasmana, Indian National Congress

Congress pick Suryankant Dhasmana has three criminal cases registered against him, as per his election affidavit. The 57-year-old has a postgraduate degree and has declared agriculture as well as business as his profession. Along with that, he has also declared rental income. He has declared total assets worth Rs 3.8 crore, of which Rs 38.1 lakh are movable and Rs 3.4 crore are immovable. He has a self income of Rs 4.9 lakh, and a total income of Rs 7.6 lakh.

Dr RK Pathak, Samajwadi Party

The 54-year-old is a professor at DAV College, Dehradun, holds a doctorate. He has declared Rs 1.3 crore as his total assets, of which Rs Rs 64.6 lakh are movable and Rs 65.1 lakh are immovable. He has declared a liability of Rs 40 lakh as well as a self income of Rs 16.1 lakh. His total income is Rs 20.3, as per his election affidavit.

Jaspal Singh, Bahujan Samaj Party

The 39-year-old Jaspal has four criminal cases registered against him, as per his election affidavit. He has declared business as his profession, and total assets worth Rs 52,000 that are also his movable assets. A Class 12 pass-out, Jaspal does not have any liability or self income.

Ravinder Singh Anand, Aam Aadmi Party

According to his election affidavit, Anand has two criminal cases registered against him. The 43-year-old farmer is a Class 12 pass-out and has total assets worth Rs 1.7 crore, of which Rs 21.3 lakh are movable and Rs 1.5 crore immovable. He has a liability of Rs 8.8 lakh and a self income of Rs 4.8 lakh.

Mohd Salim, Peace Party

In his election affidavit, Salim has declared construction as his profession. The 46-year-old graduate has total assets worth Rs 1 lakh that also count as his movable assets. He has no immovable assets and a self income of Rs 4.9 lakh. He has not declared any criminal case in the affidavit.

Vinod Aswal, Rashtriya Uttarakhand Party

Aswal is 52-year-old literate social worker, who is paid Rs 3,100 per month. He does not have any criminal cases registered against him, as per his election affidavit. He has total assets of Rs 3 lakh, of which Rs 2 lakh are movable and Rs 1 lakh immovable. He has a liability of Rs 3 lakh and has not declared a self income.

Anirudh Kala, Uttarakhand Kranti Dal

Kala is the youngest candidate in the mix at 33 and is also under the ‘crorepati’ bracket. The postgraduate has declared business as his profession in his election affidavit, while his total assets are worth Rs 1.8 crore. Movable assets account for Rs Rs 48.4 lakh, while immovable account for Rs 1.4 crore. He has a liability of Rs 1 crore and a self income of Rs 7.3 lakh.

Geeta Chandola, Independent

Chandola is the only other woman apart from Savita Kapoor, wife of deceased BJP MLA Harbans Kapoor, who is contesting from the Dehradun Cantt seat. The 51-year-old is a Class 12 pass-out, and has not declared any profession in her election affidavit. She has declared total assets of Rs 57.6 lakh, of which Rs 35.6 lakh are movable and Rs 22 lakh are immovable. She does not have any liability and has a self income of Rs 14,590. She has not declared any criminal case.

Sachin Chhetri, Independent

The 40-year-old Chhetri is graduate and has declared income from Vikram tempo, which is a popular commerical vehicle and mode of transport in the hill state. He has total assets of Rs 25.5 lakh that also account for his movable assets. He has not declared any liability or immovable assets or even self income. He has no criminal cases registered against him, as per his election affidavit.

Nanda Kishor Semwal, Independent

Semwal, in his election affidavit, has declared private work as his profession. The 44-year-old is a Class 10 pass-out, who has no criminal cases registered against him. He has total assets worth Rs 9.4 lakh, which also account for his movable assets. He has not declared any liability or immovable assets. He has a self income of Rs 5 lakh.

Dinesh Rawat, Independent

Rawat is a 49-year-old graduate and has rental income, as per his election affidavit. There are no criminal cases against him. He has total assets worth Rs 1.7 crore, of which Rs 39.4 lakh are movable and Rs 1.3 crore are immovable. He has a liability of Rs 9.6 lakh and a self income Rs 5 lakh.

The Uttarakhand assembly has 70 seats in all, with 36 being the majority mark. These constituencies are spread over three regions – Garhwal (22), Maidan (28) and Kumaon (20). In the 2017 Uttarakhand elections, the BJP had ousted the Congress from power, bagging 57 seats – the highest any party managed since the state’s formation in 2001. The Congress was left with 11 seats.

Like all election seasons in the hill state, all eyes are on whether the BJP returns for a historic second consecutive term. The ruling BJP, riding high on the “double engine" mantra of the Centre and state, is confident of breaking the jinx, while the Congress is hoping to corner the BJP on frequent change in CMs.

According to a report released by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), all major parties contesting in the elections have given tickets to 17 per cent to 33 per cent candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves.

In Uttarakhand, out of 626 candidates analysed, 107 (17 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. In the 2017 assembly elections, out of 637 candidates analysed, 91 (14 per cent) had declared criminal cases against themselves.

As a result of this, 13 out of 70 constituencies have been declared ‘red alert constituencies’, which have three or more contesting candidates with criminal cases against themselves. Dehradun Cantonment, too, is a ‘red alert constituency’ as at least three contesting candidates have declared criminal cases in their election affidavits.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.