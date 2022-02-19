Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Etawah Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

The Etawah Assembly seat will vote in Phase 3 of Uttar Pradesh elections on February 20 along with 58 other constituencies. The Etawah Assembly election result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

Hoping to wrest back its bastion from the BJP, the Samajwadi Party has fielded Sarvesh Kumar Shakya against sitting BJP MLA Sarita Bhadauriya. Mohd Rashid is the Congress candidate and Kuldeep Gupta is the BSP contestant.

Following is the complete candidates list from the Etawah Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh elections along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Sarita, Bharatiya Janata Party

Sitting MLA Sarita has declared incomes from MLA salary, agriculture, rent and bank interest in her election affidavit. The 55-year-old is Graduate and does not have any criminal cases against her. Her total assets are worth Rs 3.9 crore and she has liabilities of Rs 12 lakh. Sarita’s moveable assets are worth Rs 1.7 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 2.3 crore. She has declared self-income of Rs 7.1 lakh.

Sarvesh Kumar Shakya, Samajwadi Party

SP candidate Sarvesh Kumar Shakya has mentioned “service, agriculture and public interest" as profession in his UP election affidavit, and has not declared any criminal cases. The 49-year-old is Post Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 2.2 crore, with nil liabilities. Shakya has moveable assets worth Rs 1.7 crore and immoveable ones worth Rs 48 lakh. He has self-income of Rs 6.9 lakh and total income of Rs 15.8 lakh.

Mohd Rashid, Indian National Congress

Mohd Rashid has mentioned “business and public interest" as profession in his affidavit and declared no criminal cases. The 40-year-old is Post Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 1.3 crore, with liabilities at Rs 9.9 lakh. His moveable assets are valued at Rs 54.5 lakh and immoveable ones stand at Rs 80 lakh. He has total income of Rs 5.4 lakh.

Kuldeep Gupta, Bahujan Samaj Party

BSP candidate Kuldeep Gupta is engaged in business and agriculture, and has not declared any criminal cases. The 50-year-old is Class 8 pass and owns assets worth Rs 4.5 crore, with liabilities at Rs 1.1 crore. Gupta’s moveable assets are worth Rs 1.7 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 2.8 crore. His self-income is Rs 4.6 lakh and total income is Rs 9.5 lakh.

Shiv Pratap Singh, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP contestant Shiv Pratap Singh has mentioned “personal doctor business" as profession in his UP polls affidavit, and has no criminal cases against him. The 38-year-old has declared assets worth Rs 1.8 crore and has liabilities of Rs 42,950. His moveable assets are worth Rs 40.6 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.4 crore. He has self-income of Rs 4.2 lakh and total income of Rs 8.5 lakh.

Satya Prakash, Jan Adhikar Party

Satya Prakash is retired from the military and has not declared any criminal cases. The 48-year-old has assets worth Rs 2 crore and liabilities of Rs 2.2 lakh. His moveable assets are valued at Rs 18.5 lakh and immoveable ones total Rs 1.8 crore. He has not declared any self-income.

Bobby, Jansatta Dal Loktantrik

Bobby is engaged in business and agriculture, and has no criminal cases against him. The 46-year-old has passed Class 12 and declared assets worth Rs 5.7 crore, with nil liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 2.7 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 3 crore. Bobby has declared self-income of Rs 31.1 lakh and total income of Rs 37.4 lakh.

Shyam Singh, Sabka Dal United

Shyam Singh is 31-year-old Post Graduate and has not mentioned any profession in his UP elections affidavit. His total assets are valued at Rs 17.1 lakh, including immoveable ones worth Rs 6 lakh. Singh has not declared any liabilities and has self-income of Rs 3.7 lakh.

Partibha Shakya, Independent

Partibha Shakya has mentioned “service, agriculture and public interest" as profession in her election affidavit, and has no criminal cases against her. The 44-year-old is Post Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 2.2 crore, with nil liabilities. Shakya’s moveable assets are worth Rs 1.7 crore and immoveable ones total Rs 48 lakh. Her self-income is Rs 6.3 lakh and total income is Rs 15.8 lakh.

Sharad Bhadauriya, Independent

Sharad Bhadauriya is engaged in private service and has no criminal cases against him. The 30-year-old is Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 7.1 lakh, with liabilities at zero. He has not declared any immoveable assets or self-income.

Manoj, Independent

Manoj is astrologer by profession and does not have criminal cases against him. The 42-year-old is Class 8 pass and owns assets worth Rs 8 lakh, with nil liabilities. Manoj has not declared any immoveable assets or self-income.

