Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Ghaziabad Assembly Seat in UP Elections 2022

The Ghaziabad Assembly seat will vote in first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 on February 10, 2022.

The BJP has fielded sitting MLA and minister Atul Garg from the seat, while the SP-RLD alliance has put up Vishal Verma from the former as its candidate. Sushant Goyal is Congress candidate and the BSP has fielded Krishan Kumar Shukla, who was previously in the BJP.

Following is the full list of candidates for the Ghaziabad Assembly seat along with details from their election affidavits as analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Atul Garg, Bharatiya Janata Party

Atul Garg is the sitting MLA from Ghaziabad and Minister of State in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet. In his election affidavit, Garg has mentioned MLA and state minister as his profession and Class 12 as his educational qualification. The 64-year-old has not declared any criminal cases in the affidavit. Garg has declared total assets worth Rs 23 crore and liabilities worth Rs 1.3 crore. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 8.6 crore and immoveable assets worth Rs 14.5 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 16.1 lakh and total income of Rs 32 lakh.

Vishal Verma, Samajwadi Party

SP candidate Vishal Verma has mentioned one criminal case against himself in his affidavit. A Graduate Professional, the 44-year-old has declared total assets worth Rs 15.2 lakh, all moveable, and nil liabilities. He has declared self-income of Rs 2.5 lakh.

Sushant Goyal, Indian National Congress

Congress candidate Sushant Goyal is Class 12 pass and has declared rental income in his affidavit. The crorepati candidate has declared total assets worth Rs 12.7 crore and liabilities worth Rs 1.5 crore. His moveable assets stand at Rs 1 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 11.7 crore. He has self-income of Rs 21.8 lakh. The 49-year-old has not declared any criminal cases against himself.

Krishan Kumar, Bahujan Samaj Party

Krishan Kumar Shukla is a BJP rebel who has recently joined the BSP. The Class 12 pass has listed business as his profession in his election affidavit. The 49-year-old has not declared any criminal cases. His total assets are worth Rs 3.2 crore and his liabilities stand at Rs 26 lakh. The crorepati candidate’s moveable assets are worth Rs 1.4 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.8 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 7.2 lakh, taking his total income to Rs 8.9 lakh.

Nimit, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP candidate Nimit is a Post Graduate and has listed agriculture as his profession. The 34-year-old has no criminal cases against him as per his affidavit. Nimit has declared total assets worth Rs 9.9 lakh, all of which is moveable, and liabilities worth Rs 16,250. He has not declared any self-income.

Naresh Kumar, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha

Naresh Kumar, 48, has declared income through wages in his election affidavit. He is Class 12 pass and has not declared any criminal cases. His total assets stand at Rs 2.3 lakh, all moveable. Kumar has not declared any self-income.

Pradeep Kumar Pathak, Subhashwadi Bhartiya Samajwadi Party (Subhas Party)

Pradeep Kumar Pathak is Class 12 pass and has not declared any criminal cases against himself. The 56-year-old has total assets worth Rs 9.3 lakh, all moveable, and has nil liabilities. He has not declared any self-income.

Rakesh Suri, Right to Recall Party

Rakesh Suri is a 45-year-old computer operator and holds Graduate degree. His total assets stand at Rs 99,454, none of its immoveable, and liabilities are nil. He has declared self-income of Rs 2.3 lakh and does not have criminal cases against him.

Amit Sharma, Independent

Amit Sharma, 40, has mentioned ‘spare parts’ as his profession in his election affidavit and ‘Literate’ as his educational qualification. He has not declared any criminal cases against himself and holds total assets worth Rs 49.8 lakh. He has declared zero liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 9.8 lakh and immoveable assets are worth Rs 40 lakh. His self-income is Rs 4.3 lakh.

Pintu Singh, Independent

Pintu Singh is a 45-year-old Independent candidate who is contractor by profession and is Class 10 pass. He has declared total assets worth Rs 43.2 lakh and has zero liabilities. His moveable assets are estimated to be worth Rs 13.2 lakh and immoveable ones worth Rs 30 lakh. His self-income is Rs 5 lakh, taking his total income to Rs 9.5 lakh. He has not declared any criminal cases.

Sudhir Kumar, Independent

Sudhir Kumar is a 36-year-old Graduate. He has no criminal cases against himself and possesses total assets worth Rs 85,000. He has not declared any liabilities, immovable assets or self-income.

Ashutosh Gupta, Independent

Ashutosh Gupta holds a Doctorate as per his affidavit and has declared income from job. The 43-year-old has declared total assets worth Rs 2.3 crore and liabilities worth Rs 23.4 crore. His affidavit does not mention any criminal case against him. His moveable assets are worth Rs 69.8 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.6 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 10.6 lakh and total income of Rs 20.5 lakh.

Rajnish Kumar Thakur, Independent

Rajnish Kumar Thakur is a 39-year-old private job holder with no criminal cases against self. His total assets are declared to be worth Rs 27.8 lakh and liabilities are nil. His moveable assets are mentioned to be worth Rs 7.8 lakh and immoveable ones worth Rs 20 lakh. He has declared 2.7 lakh self-income, taking total income to Rs 7.7 lakh.

Rani Dev Shree, Independent

Rani Dev Shree is a Class 12 pass housewife. The 51-year-old has total assets worth Rs 57.6 lakh and liabilities worth Rs 14 lakh. Her moveable assets are worth Rs 7.6 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 50 lakh. She has not declared any criminal cases.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has a total of 403 seats, with 202 being the majority mark. These 403 constituencies are distributed across seven broad regions – West UP (44 constituencies), Ruhelkhand (52), Doab (73), Awadh (78), Bundelkhand (19), East UP (76) and North East UP (61).

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections, the BJP had swept to power with 312 seats, while the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party managed 47. Mayawati’s BSP had to contend with 19 seats and the Congress was relegated to the fourth spot in the politically significant state with just seven seats. The tenure of the current UP Assembly ends on May 14, 2022.

The eleven districts where polling will be held in the first phase are Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.

In all, 2,27,83,739 voters — 1,23,31,251 male voters, 1,04,51,053 female voters and 1,435 third gender voters — will exercise their voting rights in the first phase at 25,849 polling booths located in 10,766 polling centres.

