Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Govindnagar Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

The Govindnagar Assembly seat will vote in Phase 3 of UP elections 2022 on February 20. A total of 59 constituencies will be voting in the third phase of Uttar Pradesh election. The Govindnagar Assembly election result will be declared on March 10.

The ruling BJP has fielded sitting MLA Surendra Maithani in Govindnagar, while the SP-RLD alliance has pitted Vikas Yadav against him. The Congress has given the ticket to Karishma Thakur and Ashok Kumar Kaliya is the BSP candidate.

Following is the complete candidates list from the Govindnagar Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh elections along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Surendra Maithani, Bharatiya Janata Party

Sitting MLA Surendra Maithani has mentioned income from salary in his election affidavit, and has not declared any criminal cases against himself. The 56-year-old has assets worth Rs 10.2 crore, and his liabilities amount to Rs 72.3 lakh. Maithani’s moveable assets are worth Rs 65.4 lakh, and immoveable ones are valued at Rs 9.5 crore. The crorepati candidate has Rs 16.4 lakh self-income and total income of Rs 27.8 lakh.

Vikas Yadav, Samajwadi Party

SP contestant Vikas Yadav is engaged in transport work and has no criminal cases against him. The 28-year-old is Post Graduate and has total assets of Rs 11.8 lakh, with liabilities of Rs 2.7 lakh. Yadav has not declared any immoveable assets and his self-income is Rs 5 lakh.

Karishma Thakur, Indian National Congress

Congress candidate Karishma Thakur has mentioned “tuition" as profession in her UP election affidavit and has not declared any criminal cases. The 27-year-old is Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 18 lakh. She has not declared any liabilities or immoveable assets. Thakur’s self-income is Rs 4.4 lakh and total income is Rs 7.6 lakh.

Ashok Kumar Kaliya, Bahujan Samaj Party

BSP’s Ashok Kumar Kaliya is a farmer and has no criminal cases against him. The 58-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns assets worth Rs 7.2 lakh, with no liabilities. Kaliya’s moveable assets are valued at Rs 4.2 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 3 lakh. He has no self-income.

Kawardeep Singh, Aam Aadmi Party

Kawardeep Singh has a business named ‘Fauji Tyres Services’ and has no criminal cases against him. The 42-year-old is Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 6.9 crore, with zero liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 3.3 crore and immovable ones are worth Rs 3.6 crore. Singh has declared self-income of Rs 52.5 lakh and total income of Rs 63.5 lakh.

Santosh Kumar Giri, Proutist Bloc, India

Santosh Kumar Giri is a social worker and has declared five criminal cases against himself in his Uttar Pradesh election affidavit. The 54-year-old is Class 8 pass and owns assets worth Rs 5.2 lakh and has no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 1.2 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 4 lakh. He has not declared any self-income.

