Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Haldwani Assembly Seat in Uttarakhand Elections 2022

The Haldwani Assembly constituency will go to polls in Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on February 14. The Haldwani Assembly constituency election result will be declared along with the Uttarakhand election results 2022 on March 10.

The Congress has held this seat since 2007 and has this time fielded Sumit Hridayesh, the son of senior party leader Indira Hridayesh who had won this seat in 2017. Indira Hridayesh had died last year. The BJP has fielded two-time Haldwani mayor Jogendra Pal Singh Rautela. According to the Election Commission, the Haldwani constituency in Uttarakhand has 1,51,222 voters of whom 72,048 are women.

Following is the full list of candidates for the Haldwani Assembly seat in Uttarakhand along with details from their election affidavits as analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Advertisement

Sumit Hridayesh, Indian National Congress

The Haldwani seat was won in 2017 by senior Congress leader Indira Hridayesh. Following her demise last year, the BJP has given the ticket to her son Sumit Hridayesh this time. The 43-year-old has declared six criminal cases in his affidavit. A Graduate, Sumit has declared total assets worth Rs 10.9 crore and has liabilities of Rs 26.5 lakh. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 2.9 crore and immoveable assets worth Rs 7.9 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 73.5 lakh and total income of Rs 2 crore.

Dr Jogendra Pal Singh Rautela, Bharatiya Janata Party

Advertisement

BJP candidate Jogendra Pal Singh Rautela has been two-time mayor of Haldwani. Rautela has declared consultancy and private construction work as profession in his affidavit. A Doctorate, he has no criminal cases against him. The 50-year-old has declared total assets worth Rs 1 crore and nil liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 58.6 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 45 lakh. He has self-income of Rs 19.3 lakh and total income of Rs 46.8 lakh.

Jitendra Singh, Bahujan Samaj Party

Advertisement

BSP candidate Jitendra Singh has not declared any criminal cases in his affidavit. The 42-year-old is Class 10 pass and has declared total assets of Rs 3.5 lakh, all moveable. He has not declared any liabilities. He has declared self-income of Rs 19.9 lakh.

Advertisement

Shoeb Ahmed, Samajwadi Party

SP candidate Shoeb Ahmed has mentioned business as profession in his affidavit and has no criminal cases against him. The 50-year-old is literate and has declared total assets worth Rs 2.2 crore and liabilities of Rs 20.8 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 1.1 crore, with the equal sum in immoveable assets. He has declared self-income of Rs 4.9 lakh and total income of Rs 8.2 lakh.

Advertisement

Abdul Mateen Siddiqui, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

AIMIM candidate Abdul Mateen Siddiqui has not declared any criminal cases and has mentioned business as profession in his affidavit. The 61-year-old is Class 8 pass and has declared total assets worth Rs 1.4 crore and Rs 17.5 lakh in liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 52.4 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 90.8 lakh. His self-income is Rs 4.9 lakh and total income worth Rs 25.2 lakh.

Samit Tikkoo, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP candidate Samit Tikkoo is self-employed and has declared one criminal case in his affidavit. The 48-year-old has Post Graduate degree and owns total assets worth Rs 21.8 crore and liabilities of Rs 49.1 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 1.6 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 20.2 crore. His self-income is Rs 11.8 lakh and total income is Rs 22.6 lakh.

Anil Kumar Singh, Jan Ekta Party

Anil Kumar Singh, 34, has no criminal cases against him and is Class 12 pass. He has total assets worth Rs 16.1 lakh, all moveable, and no liabilities. He has declared self-income of Rs 20.1 lakh and total income of Rs 36.7 lakh.

Ravi Valmiki, Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (P)

Ravi Valmiki has declared ‘private work’ as profession in his affidavit and has no criminal cases against him. The 41-year-old has passed Class 8 and has total assets worth Rs 11.2 lakh, of which Rs 1.2 lakh is moveable. He has not declared any liabilities. His self-income is Rs 4.5 lakh.

Mahipal Singh, Janta Brigade Party

Mahipal Singh, 44, is self-employed and has no criminal cases against him as per his affidavit. The Class 12 pass has total assets worth Rs 55 lakh and no liabilities. He has moveable assets worth Rs 25 lakh and immoveable ones worth Rs 30 lakh. He has not declared any self-income.

Umesh Chandra Joshi, Independent

Umesh Chandra Joshi is a 41-year-old yoga teacher with a Post Graduate degree. He has no criminal cases against him and has declared total assets worth Rs 90,000, all moveable. He has not declared any liabilities or self-income.

Prashant Kumar Negi, Independent

Prashant Kumar Negi has declared one criminal case against himself and mentioned business as profession in his affidavit. The 26-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns total assets worth Rs 11.8 lakh, all moveable, and has Rs 5.8 lakh in liabilities. He has declared self-income of Rs 3 lakh.

Rajendra Kumar Gupta, Independent

Rajendra Kumar Gupta, 55, is in the ring business and has no criminal cases against him. He is Class 8 pass and has total assets worth Rs 24.4 lakh, all of which is moveable. He has no liabilities and has self-income of Rs 4.8 lakh.

Divyanshu Verma, Independent

Divyanshu Verma is a 28-year-old student and has mentioned Graduate as his qualification. He has no criminal cases against himself and owns total assets of Rs 2.5 lakh, of which Rs 52,583 is moveable. He has not declared any liabilities or self-income.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.