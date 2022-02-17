Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Jalandhar Central Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

The Jalandhar Central Assembly Seat will vote in Punjab election 2022 on February 20, Sunday. The Jalandhar Central Assembly election result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

The Congress has fielded sitting MLA Rajinder Beri in Jalandhar Central, while Raman Arora is the AAP candidate. The SAD has put up Chandan Kumar Grewal and Manoranjan Kalia is the BJP contestant. The SP has fielded Jatinder Kumar Sharma.

Following is the complete candidates list from the Jalandhar Central Assembly seat in Punjab elections along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Rajinder Beri, Indian National Congress

Congress contestant Rajinder Beri has declared incomes from business and MLA allowances in his election affidavit. The 60-year-old has no criminal cases against him and owns assets worth Rs 2.7 crore, of which Rs 1.5 crore is immoveable. A Class 12 pass, Beri has self-income of Rs 8.2 lakh and total income of Rs 13.5 lakh. The incumbent MLA has not declared any liabilities.

Raman Arora, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP candidate Raman Arora has declared business as profession in his affidavit and has no criminal cases against him. The 51-year-old is Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 3 crore. He has liabilities of Rs 24.9 lakh. Arora’s moveable assets are worth Rs 1.6 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.3 crore. His self-income is Rs 26.1 lakh and total income is Rs 32.8 lakh.

Chandan Kumar Grewal, Shiromani Akali Dal

SAD candidate Chandan Kumar Grewal has mentioned trading of scrap as profession in his Punjab election affidavit and has no criminal cases against him. The 52-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns assets of Rs 84.2 lakh. He has liabilities of Rs 3.5 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 30.8 lakh while immoveable ones stand at Rs 53.3 lakh. Grewal’s self-income is Rs 4.3 lakh and total income is Rs 9 lakh.

Manoranjan Kalia, Bharatiya Janata Party

BJP contestant Manoranjan Kalia is advocate by profession and has no criminal cases against him. The 63-year-old has total assets Rs 3.8 crore and no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 2 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.8 crore. Kalia’s self-income is Rs 21.4 lakh.

Jatinder Kumar Sharma, Samajwadi Party

SP candidate Jatinder Kumar Sharma is chief editor and owner of Sabse Tez Media and has declared three criminal cases. The 48-year-old is Class 12 pass and owns total assets worth Rs 38.6 lakh. His liabilities are Rs 2.5 lakh. Sharma’s moveable assets are worth Rs 12.8 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 25.8 lakh. Sharma’s self-income is Rs 4 lakh and total income is Rs 8 lakh.

Manjit Kaur, Punjab National Party

Manjit Kaur, 47, has mentioned ‘journalism and tailor’ as profession in her election affidavit. Graduate by qualification, she has not declared any criminal cases. Kaur’s total assets are worth Rs 1.3 crore, of which Rs 90 lakh is immoveable. She has not declared any liabilities. Her self-income is Rs 55,535 while her total income is Rs 16.2 lakh.

Narinder Kumar, Independent

Narinder Kumar has mentioned fruit shop as profession in his affidavit and has declared three criminal cases against himself. The 44-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns assets worth Rs 21.9 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 16.9 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 5 lakh. He has no liabilities and has self-income of Rs 5 lakh.

