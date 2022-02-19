Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Jhansi Nagar Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

The Jhansi Nagar Assembly seat will vote in the third phase of Uttar Pradesh election 2022 on February 20, along with 58 other constituencies. The counting of votes for Jhansi Nagar Assembly election result will be held on March 10, 2022.

The BJP has fielded sitting MLA Ravi Sharma in Jhansi Nagar, while the SP-RLD alliance has fielded Sita Ram Kushwaha from the former. Rahul Richhariya is the Congress contestant and Kailash Sahu is the BSP candidate.

Following is the complete candidates list from the Jhansi Nagar Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh elections along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Ravi Sharma, Bharatiya Janata Party

Sitting BJP MLA Ravi Sharma is an advocate and has declared four criminal cases against himself. The 52-year-old owns assets worth Rs 9.9 crore and has liabilities of Rs 4.5 crore. The crorepati candidate’s moveable assets are valued at Rs 6.6 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 3.3 crore. Sharma has declared self-income of Rs 12.2 lakh and total income of Rs 22.4 lakh.

Sita Ram Kushwaha, Samajwadi Party

SP candidate Sita Ram Kushwaha is engaged in agriculture and business, and has no criminal cases against him. The 75-year-old is Class 12 pass and owns assets worth Rs 3.9 crore. His liabilities stand at Rs 21 lakh. Kushwaha’s moveable assets amount to Rs 69.8 lakh and immoveable ones total Rs 3.2 crore. He self-income of Rs 5.1 lakh.

Rahul Ricchariya, Indian National Congress

Rahul Ricchariya has declared incomes from salary, rent, interest and agriculture in his UP election affidavit. The 48-year-old has not declared any criminal cases, and owns assets worth Rs 11.2 crore, with liabilities at Rs 4 crore. His moveable assets are worth Rs 6.2 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 5 crore. His self-income is Rs 26.6 lakh and total income is Rs 1.1 crore.

Kailash Sahu, Bahujan Samaj Party

Kailash Sahu runs a business called Shri Balaji Builders and has no criminal cases against him. The 46-year-old is Post Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 3.5 crore, with liabilities of Rs 8.7 lakh. Sahu’s moveable assets are worth Rs 1.2 crore, and immoveable ones are worth Rs 2.3 crore. His self-income is Rs 11.8 lakh and total income is Rs 17.5 lakh.

BL Bhaskar, Aam Aadmi Party

BL Bhaskar is engaged in advocacy and has not declared any criminal cases. The 51-year-old is Post Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 35.7 lakh, with nil liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 21.7 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 14 lakh. His self-income is Rs 4.3 lakh and total income is Rs 6.5 lakh.

Sharad Pratap Singh, Bundelkhand Kranti Dal

Sharad Pratap Singh is advocate by profession and has no criminal cases against him. The 36-year-old owns assets worth Rs 6.3 lakh, of which Rs 4 lakh is immoveable. He has not declared any liabilities or self-income.

Dhirendra Kumar Mahor, Rashtriya Sarvajan Party

Dhirendra Kumar Mahor is advocate by profession and has no criminal cases against him. The 50-year-old has declared assets worth Rs 1.2 lakh, all moveable. He has no liabilities or self-income.

Sadik Ali, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

Sadik Ali is engaged in business and has no criminal cases against him. The 51-year-old is not literate and owns assets worth Rs 8.6 crore, of which Rs 8.1 crore is immoveable. His liabilities stand at Rs 25.4 lakh. Ali has declared self-income of Rs 5 lakh and total income of Rs 9.8 lakh.

Sanjeev Kumar Singh, Right to Recall Party

Sanjeev Kumar Singh is a private employee and has no criminal cases against him. The 38-year-old owns moveable assets worth Rs 41.3 lakh and no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 20.5 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 20.9 lakh. He has no self-income.

Anoop Singh, Independent

Anoop Singh is engaged in labour and has not declared any criminal cases. The 36-year-old is Class 12 pass and owns assets worth Rs 1.9 lakh, all moveable. Singh has not declared any liabilities or self-income.

