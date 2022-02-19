Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Kalyanpur Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

The Kalyanpur Assembly seat will vote in Phase 3 of UP elections 2022 on February 20 along with 58 other constituencies. The Kalyanpur Assembly election result will be declared on March 10.

The BJP has fielded sitting MLA Neelima Katiyar and the SP, which has an alliance with the RLD in Uttar Pradesh, has fielded Satish Kumar Nigam. Neha Tiwari is the Congress candidate, while Arun Mishra is the BSP contestant.

Following is the complete candidates list from the Kalyanpur Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh elections along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Neelima Katiyar, Bharatiya Janata Party

Sitting MLA Neelima Katiyar has declared incomes from rent and salary in her affidavit, and has not declared any criminal cases. The 49-year-old is Post Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 3.1 crore, of which Rs 2.2 crore is immoveable. Her liabilities stand at Rs 9.5 lakh. Her self-income is Rs 9 lakh and total income of Rs 24.4 lakh.

Satish Kumar Nigam, Samajwadi Party

SP candidate Satish Kumar Nigam has declared incomes from agriculture and house rent in his UP election affidavit, and has no criminal cases against him. The 60-year-old Post Graduate has assets worth Rs 10 crore and liabilities of Rs 12 lakh. The crorepati candidate’s moveable assets are valued at Rs 1.4 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 8.6 crore. His self-income is Rs 11.1 lakh.

Neha Tiwari, Indian National Congress

Congress contestant Neha Tiwari is a 30-year-old homemaker and has no criminal cases against her. A Post Graduate by qualification, Tiwari’s assets are worth Rs 3.5 lakh, and she has no liabilities. She has not declared any immoveable assets or self-income.

Arun Mishra, Bahujan Samaj Party

BSP candidate Arun Mishra is engaged in private business and has not declared any criminal cases. The 53-year-old is Class 12 pass and has assets worth Rs 1.1 crore. Mishra’s liabilities stand at Rs 19 lakh. His moveable assets are valued at Rs 37.7 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 75 lakh. His self-income is Rs 5 lakh and total income is Rs 11.2 lakh.

Aroon Kumar, Aam Aadmi Party

Aroon Kumar is a 68-year-old pensioner and has not declared any criminal cases in his UP election affidavit. The 68-year-old Graduate has total assets worth Rs 3.2 crore and has no liabilities. His moveable assets are valued at Rs 1.1 crore, and the worth of his immoveable assets is Rs 2.1 crore. His self-income is Rs 5.7 lakh and total income is Rs 10.3 lakh.

Heera Devi, Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party

Heera Devi has declared business as profession in her affidavit, and has no criminal cases against her. The 51-year-old is Class 8 pass and owns assets worth Rs 2.4 crore. She has declared liabilities of Rs 96.8 lakh. Her moveable assets are worth Rs 68.9 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.7 crore. Devi’s self-income is Rs 4.3 lakh and total income is Rs 22.3 lakh.

Ashok Kumar, Rashtriya Viklang Party

Ashok Kumar runs a paan shop and has no criminal cases against him. The 50-year-old is Class 8 pass and owns assets worth Rs 20.2 lakh, with zero liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 5.2 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 15 lakh. He has not declared any self-income.

Anoop Katiyar, Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist)

Anoop Katiyar is engaged in agriculture and has no criminal cases against him. The 43-year-old has assets worth Rs 38.6 lakh and no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 3.2 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 35.4 lakh. His self-income is Rs 1.4 lakh.

