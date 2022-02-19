Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Kanpur Cantt Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

The Kanpur Cantt Assembly seat will vote in the third phase of Uttar Pradesh election 2022 on February 20, along with 58 other constituencies. The counting of votes for Kanpur Cantt Assembly election result will be held on March 10, 2022.

The Congress has fielded sitting MLA Sohil Akhtar Ansari in Kanpur Cantt. The BJP has put up Raghunandan Singh Bhadauriya, while Mohammad Hasan is the Samajwadi Party contestant. The BSP has put up Mohammad Shafi.

Following is the complete candidates list from the Kanpur Cantt Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh elections along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Sohil Akhtar Ansari, Indian National Congress

Sitting MLA Sohil Akhtar Ansari has mentioned income from MLA salary in his election affidavit, and has not declared any criminal cases. The 58-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns assets worth Rs 2.6 crore, with zero liabilities. Ansari’s moveable assets are worth Rs 93.5 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.7 crore. His self-income is Rs 4.3 lakh and total income is Rs 5.9 lakh.

Raghunandan Singh Bhadauriya, Bharatiya Janata Party

BJP contestant Raghunandan Singh Bhadauriya has mentioned incomes from pension and business in his affidavit, and has no criminal cases against him. The 59-year-old is Post Graduate and has total assets of Rs 7.3 crore. His liabilities amount to Rs 1.4 crore. The crorepati candidate’s moveable assets are worth Rs 2.7 crore and immoveable ones are valued at Rs 4.6 crore. His self-income is Rs 10.6 lakh and total income is Rs 15.7 lakh.

Mohammad Hasan, Samajwadi Party

Mohammad Hasan is an advocate by profession and has no criminal cases against him. The 56-year-old is Post Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 2.2 crore, with liabilities at Rs 9.5 lakh. Hasan’s moveable assets are worth Rs 93.2 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.3 crore. His self-income is Rs 7.7 lakh and total income is Rs 14.2 lakh.

Mohammad Shafi, Bahujan Samaj Party

Mohammad Shafi has declared four criminal cases against himself. The 43-year-old is Class 8 pass and owns assets worth Rs 14.1 lakh, with no liabilities. Shafi’s moveable assets are worth Rs 4.1 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 10 lakh. He has not declared any self-income.

Rashid Jamal, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP candidate Rashid Jamal is a private teacher and has declared two criminal cases against himself. The 44-year-old owns assets worth Rs 2.2 crore, of which Rs 1.5 crore is immoveable. His liabilities amount to Rs 49 lakh and his self-income is Rs 5 lakh. He has total income of Rs 10 lakh.

Ashish Shukla, Bhartiya Samta Party

Ashish Shukla is an advocate by profession and has not declared any criminal cases. The 35-year-old owns assets worth Rs 4.9 lakh, all moveable. Shukla has not declared any liabilities. His self-income is Rs 4.1 lakh and total income is Rs 6.8 lakh.

Mohd Meraj, Rashtriya Ulama Council

Mohd Meraj is engaged in business and has no criminal cases against him. The 36-year-old is Class 8 pass and owns assets worth Rs 2.9 lakh. His self-income is Rs 4.5 lakh. Meraj does not have liabilities or immovable assets.

Mukesh Pal, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha

Mukesh Pal is an advocate by profession and has not declared any criminal cases. The 43-year-old owns assets worth Rs 83.6 lakh, with liabilities at Rs 22 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 8.6 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 75 lakh. Pal has self-income of Rs 4.7 lakh and total income of Rs 8 lakh.

Jamsed, Jan Abhiyan Party

Jamsed is engaged in business and has no criminal cases against him. The 28-year-old is Class 5 pass and has assets worth Rs 4.2 lakh, all moveable. He has self-income of Rs 4.3 lakh and has not declared any liabilities.

Moinuddin, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

Moinuddin is engaged in business and has not declared any criminal cases. The 55-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns assets worth Rs 27.8 lakh, with liabilities of Rs 5 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 10.3 lakh, and immoveable ones are worth Rs 17.5 lakh. He has self-income of Rs 5 lakh.

Ramesh, Akhil Bharatiya Socialist Party

Ramesh has a private job and has not declared any criminal cases. The 35-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns assets worth Rs 20.1 lakh, with no liabilities. He has self-income of Rs 2.6 lakh and no immoveable assets.

Devi Prasad, Independent

Devi Prasad retired as ordnance factory chargeman and has no criminal cases against him. The 61-year-old is Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 56.3 lakh. His liabilities stand at Rs 4.5 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 6.3 lakh, and immoveable ones are valued at Rs 50 lakh. He has declared self-income of Rs 11.2 lakh.

