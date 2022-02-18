Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Kasganj Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

The Kasganj Assembly seat will vote in the third phase of UP elections 2022 on February 20. A total of 59 constituencies will vote in Phase 3 of UP polls. The Firozabad Assembly election result will be declared on March 10.

The ruling BJP has fielded sitting Kasganj MLA Devendra Singh, while the SP-RLD alliance has fielded Man Pal Singh as its challenger. The Congress candidate is Kuldeep Kumar, and Mohd Arif is the BSP contestant.

Following is the complete candidates list from the Kasganj Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh elections along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Devendra Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party

Sitting MLA Devendra Singh has declared three criminal cases against himself and has mentioned business as profession in his affidavit. The 57-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns total assets worth Rs 2.4 crore. Singh has not declared any liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 95.3 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.5 crore. His self-income is Rs 14.4 lakh.

Man Pal Singh, Samajwadi Party

SP candidate Man Pal Singh has mentioned business as profession and has not declared any criminal cases in his election affidavit. The 83-year-old has total assets worth Rs 6.1 crore and zero liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 72.8 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 5.3 crore. Singh’s self-income is Rs 9.4 lakh and total income is Rs 14.4 lakh.

Kuldeep Kumar, Indian National Congress

Congress contestant Kuldeep Kumar is engaged in agriculture and animal husbandry, and has declared eight criminal cases against himself. The 40-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns assets worth Rs 34.8 lakh, with liabilities of Rs 73,160. Kumar’s moveable assets are worth Rs 18.6 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 16.3 lakh. He has no self-income.

Mohd Arif, Bahujan Samaj Party

BSP candidate Mohd Arif has mentioned business as profession in his affidavit and has no criminal cases against him. The 47-year-old is Class 12 pass and owns assets worth Rs 2 crore, with liabilities of Rs 47.2 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 1 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 96 lakh. Arif has declared self-income of Rs 13.9 lakh and total income of Rs 24.1 lakh.

Manpal, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP contestant Manpal is engaged in agriculture and has not declared any criminal cases. The 46-year-old is Class 8 pass and owns assets worth Rs 1.3 crore and has no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 5.8 lakh and immoveable ones stand at Rs 1.2 crore. Manpal has not declared any self-income.

Rubi, Bahujan Mukti Party

Rubi is engaged in direct selling marketing and has no criminal cases against her. The 33-year-old is Post Graduate and has declared assets worth Rs 49.5 lakh, with liabilities of Rs 5 lakh. Her moveable assets are worth Rs 25.5 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 24 lakh. Rubi has declared self-income of Rs 4.3 lakh and total income of Rs 13.7 lakh.

Prabhoo Dayal Rajpoot, Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)

Prabhoo Dayal Rajpoot is in the clothes business and owns assets worth Rs 49.4 lakh, with liabilities of Rs 36.6 lakh. The 54-year-old owns moveable assets worth Rs 5.4 lakh and immoveable ones worth Rs 44 lakh. Rajpoot has declared Rs 1.3 crore as total income, and has not declared any criminal cases.

Avdhesh, India Janshakti Party

Avdhesh has mentioned agriculture as profession in his Uttar Pradesh election affidavit and has no criminal cases against him. The 50-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns assets worth Rs 1.8 crore, with liabilities of Rs 9.5 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 8.4 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.7 crore. He has not declared any self-income.

Indrapal, Rashtriya Surya Prakash Party

Indrapal, 59, is engaged in agriculture and has no criminal cases against him. The Class 10 pass has total assets of Rs 12 lakh, with zero liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 6 lakh, with the same being the value of his immoveable assets. Indrapal has not declared any self-income.

Prem Singh, Independent

Prem Singh has mentioned agriculture as profession in his UP polls affidavit and does not have any criminal cases against him. The 46-year-old is Class 8 pass and owns assets worth Rs 11.8 lakh, with zero liabilities. Singh’s moveable assets are worth Rs 2.8 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 9 lakh. He has no self-income.

Narendra Kumar, Independent

Narendra Kumar is engaged in agriculture and labour, and has not declared any criminal cases. The 35-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns assets worth Rs 4.8 lakh, with zero liabilities. Kumar’s moveable assets are Rs 2.8 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 2 lakh. He has not declared any self-income.

