Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Kidwai Nagar Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

The Kidwai Nagar Assembly seat will vote in the third phase of Uttar Pradesh election 2022 on February 20, along with 58 other constituencies. The counting of votes for Kidwai Nagar Assembly election result will be held on March 10, 2022.

The ruling BJP has fielded sitting MLA Mahesh Trivedi, while the SP-RLD alliance has put up Abhimanyu from the former. Ajay Kapoor is the Congress candidate and Mohan Mishra is the BSP contestant.

Following is the complete candidates list from the Kidwai Nagar Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh elections along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Mahesh Kumar Trivedi, Bharatiya Janata Party

Sitting BJP MLA and candidate Mahesh Kumar Trivedi is engaged in agriculture and business, and has not declared any criminal cases. The 54-year-old is Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 8.4 crore, with no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 2.4 crore and immoveable ones are valued at Rs 5.9 crore. Trivedi’s self-income is Rs 14 lakh and total income is Rs 29.7 lakh.

Abhimanyu, Samajwadi Party

SP candidate Abhimanyu is advocate by profession and has declared three criminal cases. The 38-year-old has assets worth Rs 1.4 crore and liabilities of Rs 40 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 95.8 lakh and immoveable ones are valued at Rs 41 lakh. His self-income is Rs 4.3 lakh and total income is Rs 9.2 lakh.

Ajay Kapoor, Indian National Congress

Congress contestant Ajay Kapoor is partner in Samruddhi Complex and Vijay Enterprise, and has not declared any criminal cases. The 56-year-old is Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 69.5 crore, with liabilities at Rs 9.9 crore. Kapoor’s moveable assets are worth Rs 12.1 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 57.3 crore. His self-income is Rs 27.1 lakh and total income is Rs 1.3 crore.

Mohan Mishra, Bahujan Samaj Party

BSP’s Mohan Mishra has engaged in business and has not declared any criminal cases. The 39-year-old is Post Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 1.8 crore, with nil liabilities. Mishra’s moveable assets are valued at Rs 99.1 lakh, and immoveable ones are worth Rs 80 lakh. He has declared self-income of Rs 18.4 lakh and total income of Rs 30.6 lakh.

Vivek Dwivedi, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP’s Vivek Dwivedi has a private job and has declared two criminal cases against himself. The 50-year-old is Post Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 1.2 crore, and has liabilities of Rs 5 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 91.9 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 25 lakh. Dwivedi’s self-income is Rs 3.2 lakh and total income is Rs 8.2 lakh.

Pawan Kumar Tiwari, Shiv Sena

Pawan Kumar Tiwari is engaged in astrology work, and has no criminal cases against him. The 34-year-old is Post Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 57.7 lakh. His liabilities amount to Rs 10 lakh. Tiwari’s moveable assets are worth Rs 27.9 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 29.8 lakh. He has self-income of Rs 4 lakh and total income of Rs 17.2 lakh.

Rakesh Kumar Dixit, Jan Sangh Party

Rakesh Kumar Dixit is engaged in agriculture and has not declared any criminal cases. The 59-year-old is Class 12 pass and owns assets worth Rs 30.9 lakh. He has liabilities of Rs 1.7 lakh. Dixit’s moveable assets are worth Rs 10.9 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 20 lakh. He has not declared any self-income.

Alok Kumar, Sabhi Jan Party

Alok Kumar is a journalist by profession and has declared 10 criminal cases. The 41-year-old has assets worth Rs 3.2 lakh, and has no liabilities. He has not declared any immoveable assets or self-income either.

Seema Uttam, Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party

Seema Uttam is a 47-year-old homemaker and has no criminal cases against her. The 47-year-old is Post Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 99.4 lakh, with liabilities of Rs 20 lakh. She has moveable assets worth Rs 24.4 lakh, and immoveable ones worth Rs 75 lakh. Uttam’s self-income is Rs 2.3 lakh and total income is Rs 6 lakh.

Sitaram Shukla, Independent

Sitaram Shukla has mentioned business as profession in his UP election affidavit, and has no criminal cases. The 66-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns assets worth Rs 8.4 lakh, with nil liabilities. He has not declared any immoveable assets and has self-income of Rs 5.2 lakh.

