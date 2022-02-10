Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Kotdwar Assembly Seat in Uttarakhand Elections 2022

The Kotdwar Assembly constituency will go to polls in Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on February 14. The Kotdwar Assembly constituency election result will be declared along with the Uttarakhand election results 2022 on March 10. Kotdwar is a part of Pauri district at present.

The Kotdwar constituency was in news even before elections were notified by the Election Commission, with sitting MLA Harak Singh Rawat being expelled from the BJP. Rawat soon returned to the Congress, ending a five-year estrangement. The BJP has now fielded Ritu Bhushan Khanduri, who is sitting MLA from Yamkeshwar. The Congress has put up Surendra Singh Negi, who had defeated Ritu Khanduri’s father and then CM BC Khanduri in 2012.

Following is the full list of candidates for the Kotdwar Assembly seat in Uttarakhand along with details from their election affidavits as analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Advertisement

Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Bharatiya Janata Party

Ritu Khanduri Bhushan is the BJP’s sitting MLA from Yamkeshwar. The daughter of former chief minister BC Khanduri, the 56-year-old is contesting from Kotdwar this time. Bhushan has declared MLA income in her affidavit and has no criminal cases against her. She holds a Graduate degree and has total assets worth Rs 7.3 crore. She does not have any liabilities. Her moveable assets are worth Rs 2.9 crore and Rs immoveable ones are worth Rs 4.4 crore. She has declared self-income of Rs 16.5 lakh and total income of Rs 50.6 lakh.

Surendra Singh Negi, Indian National Congress

Advertisement

Congress candidate Surendra Singh Negi has defeated Ritu Khanduri Bhushan’s father and then CM BC Khanduri in 2012 from the Kotdwar seat. The 72-year-old has declared pension, bank interest and FD interest in his affidavit. A Graduate by qualification, he has not declared any criminal cases. Negi’s total assets are worth Rs 4.2 crore and he has no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 3 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.2 crore. His self-income is Rs 11.3 lakh and total income is Rs 15.1 lakh.

Vikas Kumar, Bahujan Samaj Party

Advertisement

BSP candidate Vikas Kumar has mentioned ‘furniture shop’ as profession in his affidavit and has no criminal cases. The 38-year-old is Graduate and has total assets worth Rs 29.2 lakh and no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 4.2 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 25 lakh. He has not declared any self-income.

Arvind Kumar, Aam Aadmi Party

Advertisement

AAP’s Arvind Kumar has mentioned ‘advocacy’ as profession in his affidavit and has not declared any criminal cases. The 45-year-old owns total assets worth Rs 96.5 lakh and has no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 76.5 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 20 lakh. His self-income is Rs 5 lakh and total income is Rs 13.5 lakh. He is Graduate Professional by qualification.

Rohit Dandriyal, Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (Democratic)

Advertisement

Rohit Dandriyal is an advocate by profession and has no criminal cases against him. The 30-year-old is Graduate Professional and has declared total assets worth Rs 23.9 lakh, all moveable. He has no liabilities. His self-income is Rs 3.7 lakh.

(Captain Re) Mukesh Kumar Rawat, Uttarakhand Kranti Dal

Mukesh Kumar Rawat is retired from the Indian Army and has no criminal cases against him. The 55-year-old is Class 10 pass and has total assets worth Rs 39.7 lakh and liabilities of Rs 12 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 9.3 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 30.3 lakh. He has declared self-income of Rs 4.7 lakh.

Akash Negi, Right to Recall Party

Akash Negi, 25, is Graduate and unemployed. He has no criminal cases and has declared total assets worth Rs 4,548, all moveable. He has no liabilities or self-income.

Satish Chandra, Bahujan Mukti Party

Satish Chandra has mentioned business as his profession in his affidavit. The 57-year-old is Graduate and has total assets worth Rs 25.4 lakh, of which Rs 25 lakh is immovable, with nil liabilities. He has not declared any criminal cases or self-income.

Dherandra Singh Chauhan, Independent

Dherandra Singh Chauhan, 63, has mentioned business as his profession in his affidavit and has no criminal cases. Chauhan is Post Graduate and owns total assets worth Rs 3.3 crore, with no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 1.8 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.5 crore. His self-income is Rs 61 lakh and total income is Rs 52.3 lakh.

Sunil Bahukhandi, Independent

Sunil Bahukhandi is a 46-year-old pensioner with no criminal cases. He is Graduate and has total assets worth Rs 46.1 lakh and no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 13.1 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 33 lakh. He has no self-income.

Mahima Chaudhary, Independent

Mahima Chaudhary is a 29-year-old homemaker and has no criminal cases. A Post Graduate, her total assets are worth Rs 3.6 lakh, all moveable, and nil liabilities. She has not declared any self-income.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.