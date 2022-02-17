Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Ludhiana Central Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

The Ludhiana Central Assembly Seat will vote in Punjab elections 2022 on February 20. The Ludhiana Central Assembly election result will be declared on March 10.

The Congress has fielded sitting MLA Surinder Kumar Dawar in Ludhiana Central, while Ashok Parashar is AAP candidate. The SAD has given the ticket to Pritpal Singh Pali, and Gurdev Sharma Debi is BJP contestant. The SP has tapped in Jagtar Singh.

Following is the complete candidates list from the Ludhiana Central Assembly seat in Punjab elections along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Surinder Kumar Dawar, Indian National Congress

Sitting Congress MLA and candidate Surinder Kumar Dawar is a businessman and has not declared any criminal cases against himself. The 70-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns assets worth Rs 34.6 crore and has liabilities of Rs 1.5 crore. The crorepati candidates owns moveable assets worth Rs 7 crore and immoveable ones worth Rs 27.6 crore. Dawar has declared self-income of Rs 28.3 lakh and total income of Rs 40.7 lakh.

Ashok Parashar (Pappi), Aam Aadmi Party

AAP candidate Ashok Parashar has declared incomes from Shree Mahadev Cable Network, Balaji Enterprises and Ek Onkar Digital Services in his election affidavit, and has no criminal cases against him. The 57-year-old is Class 5 pass and has total assets worth Rs 9.1 crore and liabilities of Rs 1.7 crore. His moveable assets are worth Rs 1.2 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 7.9 crore. Parashar has self-income of Rs 24.5 lakh and total income of Rs 36.3 lakh.

Pritpal Singh Pali, Shiromani Akali Dal

SAD contestant Pritpal Singh Pali has declared business and agriculture as profession in his election affidavit and has not declared any criminal cases. The 65-year-0ld is Class 5 pass and owns assets worth Rs 11.3 crore. He has declared liabilities of Rs 31.9 lakh. Pali’s moveable assets are worth Rs 63.8 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 10.7 crore. The crorepati candidate’s self-income is Rs 9.6 lakh and total income is Rs 14.9 lakh.

Gurdev Sharma Debi, Bharatiya Janata Party

BJP’s Gurdev Sharma Debi is a 62-year-old businessman and has not declared any criminal cases. The Class 8 pass has assets worth Rs 12.2 crore and liabilities of Rs 3.4 crore. The crorepati candidate owns moveable assets worth Rs 1.1 crore and immoveable ones worth Rs 11.1 crore. His self-income is Rs 3.3 lakh and total income is Rs 7.3 lakh.

Jagtar Singh, Samajwadi Party

Jagtar Singh is a shopkeeper by profession and has not declared any criminal cases. The 41-year-old is Class 8 pass and owns assets worth Rs 27.2 lakh, of which Rs 25 lakh is immoveable. Singh has not declared any liabilities and has self-income of Rs 4.9 lakh.

Harjinder Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann)

Harjinder Singh, 69, is self-employed with no criminal cases against him. The Class 10 pass owns assets worth Rs 2.2 lakh, all moveable, and has no liabilities. He has declared self-income of Rs 2.5 lakh.

Raminder Pal Singh, People’s Party of India (Democratic)

Raminder Pal Singh is an advocate by profession and has no criminal cases against him. The 55-year-old owns assets worth Rs 3.2 lakh and he has liabilities of Rs 45,087. He has no immoveable assets and has declared self-income of Rs 4.5 lakh.

Darshan Singh, Insaniyat Lok Vikas Party

Darshan Singh is a 57-year-old private job holder and has not declared any criminal cases. The Class 8 pass owns assets worth Rs 65,850, all moveable, and has no liabilities. His self-income is Rs 4.9 lakh.

Jatinderpal Singh, Independent

Jatinderpal Singh is a businessman and has no criminal cases against him. The 40-year-old is a Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 80.8 lakh and his liabilities stand at Rs 6.8 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 50.8 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 30 lakh. He has self-income of Rs 4.7 lakh and total income of Rs 9.3 lakh.

