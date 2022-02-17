Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Ludhiana East Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

The Ludhiana East Assembly Seat will head to polling booths in Punjab election on February 20, 2022. The Ludhiana East Assembly election results will be declared on March 10.

The ruling Congress has fielded sitting Ludhiana East MLA Sanjeev Talwar, while the AAP has given the ticket to Daljit Singh Grewal. Jagmohan Sharma is BJP candidate, and Ranjit Singh Dhillon is the SAD contestant. The Samajwadi Party has fielded Suresh Singh.

Following is the complete candidates list from the Ludhiana East Assembly seat in Punjab elections along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Advertisement

Sanjeev Talwar, Indian National Congress

Sitting MLA Sanjeev Talwar is the proprietor of M/s Sava Spinners and has not declared any criminal cases in his affidavit. The 50-year-old is Graduate and owns total assets worth Rs 3 crore. Talwar has declared liabilities of Rs 86.1 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 2.5 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 50 lakh. He has declared self-income of Rs 10.4 lakh.

Daljit Singh Grewal, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP contestant Daljit Singh Grewal has submitted business as professi0n in his affidavit and declared three criminal cases against himself. The 56-year-old is Class 10 pass and has assets worth Rs 1.4 crore. His liabilities stand at Rs 14.1 lakh. Grewal’s moveable assets are worth Rs 64 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 71.3 lakh. His self-income is Rs 3.5 lakh and total income is Rs 5.1 lakh.

Advertisement

Jagmohan Sharma, Bharatiya Janata Party

BJP candidate Jagmohan Sharma is self-employed and has not declared any criminal cases. The 67-year-old is not literate and owns assets worth Rs 3.4 crore, with liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 20.5 lakh, while immoveable ones are worth Rs 3.2 crore. Sharma has declared self-income of Rs 2.2 lakh and total income of Rs 4.8 lakh.

Advertisement

Ranjit Singh Dhillon, Shiromani Akali Dal

Ranjit Singh Dhillon is an agriculturalist by profession and has declared three criminal cases against himself. The 56-year-old is Graduate and owns total assets of Rs 5.3 crore. His liabilities stand at Rs 28,0007. Dhilon’s moveable assets are worth Rs 95.6 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 4.4 crore. His self-income is Rs 8 lakh and total income is Rs 12.2 lakh.

Advertisement

Suresh Singh, Samajwadi Party

SP candidate Suresh Singh has mentioned ‘private work’ as profession in his Punjab elections affidavit and does not have any criminal cases against him. The 42-year-old is Class 8 pass and owns assets worth Rs 11.9 lakh. He has zero liabilities. Singh owns moveable assets worth Rs 1.9 lakh and immoveable ones worth Rs 10 lakh. He has no self-income.

Advertisement

Jaswant Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann)

Jaswant Singh has mentioned business as profession in his affidavit and has declared three criminal cases. The 54-year-old is Class 5 pass and owns total assets worth Rs 89.1 lakh, with liabilities at Rs 4.5 lakh. Singh’s moveable assets are worth Rs Rs 11.6 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 77.5 lakh. His self-income is Rs 3.1 lakh and total income is Rs 7 lakh.

Jatinder Singh, People’s Party of India (Democratic)

Jatinder Singh is a doctor by profession and does not have any criminal cases against him. The 34-year-old has assets worth Rs 3.3 lakh and his self-income is Rs 2.9 lakh. Singh has not declared any liabilities or immoveable assets.

Pardeep Singh Dhawan, Insaniyat Lok Vikas Party

Pardeep Singh Dhawan is a 42-year-old shopkeeper and has Class 8 education. His total assets are worth Rs 62,336 and self-income is Rs 2.5 lakh. Dhawan has no liabilities or immoveable assets.

Sat Naryan Sah, Nationalist Justice Party

Sat Naryan Sah has mentioned tent house service as profession in his affidavit and has no criminal cases against him. The 49-year-old is Class 5 pass and owns assets worth Rs 3 lakh. He has not declared any liabilities or self-income.

Narinder Pal Sidhu, Aam Lok Party United

Narinder Pal Sidhu has mentioned business as profession in his Punjab poll affidavit and has no criminal cases. The 39-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns total assets worth Rs 2.5 lakh. He has declared self-income of Rs 2.9 lakh, and no liabilities or immoveable assets.

Gurjodh Singh Gill, Lok Insaaf Party

Gurjodh Singh Gill is advocate and agriculturalist as profession. The 40-year-old owns assets worth Rs 12.3 lakh and self-income of Rs 4 lakh, which takes his total income to Rs 8.5 lakh. Gill has not declared any criminal cases, liabilities or immoveable assets.

Rajinder Singh, Independent

Rajinder Singh is self-employed and there are no criminal cases against him. The 59-year-old is Class 10 pass and has declared assets worth Rs 88.8 lakh, with zero liabilities. Singh’s moveable assets are worth Rs 3.8 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 85 lakh. He has declared self-income of Rs 5 lakh.

Davinder Singh Billa, Independent

Davinder Singh Billa has mentioned ‘trading of housing goods’ as profession in his election affidavit and does not have any criminal cases against him. The 53-year-old is Class 5 pass and owns total assets worth Rs 47.4 lakh. He has liabilities of Rs 2.7 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 3.4 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 44 lakh. Singh has declared self-income of Rs 4.9 lakh and total income of Rs 12.9 lakh.

Raman Kumar, Independent

Raman Kumar has mentioned ‘shop’ as profession on his election affidavit and has not declared any criminal cases. The 56-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns assets worth Rs 34.4 lakh, with no liabilities. Kumar’s moveable assets are worth Rs 9.4 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 25 lakh. His self-income is Rs 4.4 lakh and total income is Rs 8.1 lakh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.