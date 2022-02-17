Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Ludhiana North Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

The Ludhiana North Assembly seat will go to polls in Punjab elections 2022 on February 20. The Ludhiana North Assembly election result will be declared on March 10.

The Congress has fielded sitting MLA Rakesh Pandey from Ludhiana North, while the AAP has fielded Madan Lal Bagga. RD Sharma is the Akali Dal candidate, and Parveen Bansal is the BJP contestant.

Following is the complete candidates list from the Ludhiana North Assembly seat in Punjab elections along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Rakesh Pandey, Indian National Congress

Advertisement

Congress sitting MLA and candidate Rakesh Pandey has declared business as profession in his election affidavit and has not declared any criminal cases. The 66-year-old is Class 10 pass and has total assets of Rs 3.8 crore. His liabilities stand at Rs 69.2 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 68.4 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 3.1 crore. His self-income is Rs 6.4 lakh and total income is Rs 9.4 lakh.

Madan Lal Bagga, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP contestant Madan Lala Bagga is a commission agent by profession and has no criminal cases against him. The 62-year-old is Class 8 pass and has assets worth Rs 3.1 crore. His liabilities are of Rs 46.7 lakh. Bagga has moveable assets worth Rs 90.1 lakh and immoveable ones worth Rs 2.2 crore. Bagga has declared self-income of Rs 4.7 lakh and total income of Rs 9.4 lakh.

Advertisement

RD Sharma, Shiromani Akali Dal

SAD candidate RD Sharma has submitted business as profession in his Punjab election 2022 affidavit and has not declared any criminal cases. The 51-year-old is Class 10 pass and has total assets of Rs 34 lakh, including Rs 24.3 lakh moveable assets. He has no liabilities and has Rs 3 lakh self-income.

Advertisement

Parveen Bansal, Bharatiya Janata Party

Parveen Bansal has mentioned business as profession in his affidavit and has not declared any criminal cases. The 56-year-old is Graduate and owns total assets worth Rs 2.6 crore. Bansal has liabilities worth Rs 15.3 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 1.8 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 87 lakh. His self-income is Rs 5 lakh and total income is Rs 14.1 lakh.

Advertisement

Manju, Samajwadi Party

SP Manju has a private job and no criminal cases against her. The 42-year-old is literate and has total assets worth Rs 15.5 lakh, including Rs 14 lakh immoveable assets. Manju has not declared any liabilities or self-income.

Advertisement

Promila Ralhan Bani, Bahujan Mukti Party

Promila Ralhan Bani has mentioned “religious activities" as profession in her election affidavit and has no criminal cases against her. The 42-year-old is Class 12 pass and owns total assets worth Rs 10.8 lakh, of which Rs 7 lakh is immoveable. She has declared self-income of Rs 4.3 lakh and total income of Rs 6.7 lakh. Bani has not declared any liabilities.

Randhir Singh Sivia, Lok Insaaf Party

Randhir Singh Sivia has mentioned agriculture as profession in his affidavit and has declared two criminal cases against himself. The 54-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns assets worth Rs 111.2 crore. Sivia’s liabilities stand at Rs 1.4 crore. The crorepati candidate’s moveable assets are worth Rs 37.4 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 110.8 crore. Sivia has declared self-income of Rs 5 lakh and total income of Rs 8.6 lakh.

Anil Kumar Goyal, Insaniyat Lok Vikas Party

Anil Kumar Goyal is a 46-year-old businessman and has no criminal cases against him. He is Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 6.2 crore and has liabilities of Rs 2.9 crore. His moveable assets are worth Rs 19.5 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 6 crore. His self-income is Rs 2.4 lakh and total income is Rs 5.5 lakh.

Avtar Singh, People’s Party of India (Democratic)

Avtar Singh has mentioned business as profession in his affidavit and has not declared any criminal cases. The 42-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns assets worth Rs 3.7 lakh, all moveable. His self-income is Rs 2.5 lakh and he has not declared any liabilities.

Ramanjit Badhan Lally, Independent

Ramanjit Badhan Lally is a businessman and has not declared any criminal cases. The 52-year-old is a Graduate and owns total assets worth Rs 96.4 lakh, and has liabilities of Rs 60 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 36.4 lakh and immoveable assets are worth Rs 60 lakh. His total income is Rs 12.6 lakh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.