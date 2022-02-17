Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Ludhiana West Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

The Ludhiana West Assembly seat will go to polls in Punjab elections 2022 on February 20. The Ludhiana West Assembly election result will be declared on March 10.

The ruling Congress has again fielded sitting Ludhiana West MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu, while the AAP has put up Gurpreet Bassi Gogi as its challenger. The SAD contestant is Maheshinder Singh Grewal and the BJP candidate is Bikram Singh Sidhu.

Following is the complete candidates list from the Ludhiana West Assembly seat in Punjab elections along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Indian National Congress

Congress candidate and current MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu is into dairy farming and agriculture, and has not declared any criminal cases. The 49-year-old is Graduate and owns total assets worth Rs 10.6 crore. He has liabilities of Rs 35.8 lakh. Ashu’s moveable assets are worth Rs 2.8 crore and his immoveable assets are worth Rs 7.8 crore. His self-income is Rs 14.9 lakh and total income is Rs 16.7 lakh.

Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP candidate Gurpreet Bassi Gogi has mentioned business as profession in his affidavit and he has not declared any criminal cases. The 54-year-old is Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 5.8 crore, with nil liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 1.8 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 4 crore. He has self-income of Rs 8.3 lakh and total income of Rs 11.1 lakh.

Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Shiromani Akali Dal

SAD candidate Maheshinder Singh Grewal has declared five criminal cases against himself. The 72-year-old has total assets worth Rs 3.8 crore, and no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 45.4 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 3.3 crore. His self-income is Rs 9.2 lakh.

Bikram Singh Sidhu, Bharatiya Janata Party

BJP’s Bikram Singh Sidhu is advocate by profession and has not declared any criminal cases in his Punjab election affidavit. The 50-year-old has Post Graduate degree and owns assets worth Rs 13.9 crore and has liabilities of Rs 2 crore. His moveable assets are worth Rs 3.8 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 10.1 crore. Sidhu has declared self-income of Rs 44.2 lakh and total income of Rs 54.7 lakh.

Anita Shah, Bahujan Mukti Party

Anita Shah is a homemaker and has not declared any criminal cases. The 42-year-old is Class 10 pass and has total assets of Rs 1 lakh and liabilities of Rs 5,600. Shah has not declared any immoveable assets or self-income.

Sarbjit Kaur, Aas Punjab Party

Sarbjit Kaur is a homemaker and has no criminal cases against her. The 34-year-old is Class 12 pass and owns assets worth Rs 13,000. Kaur does not have any liabilities, immoveable assets or self-income.

Balwinder Sekhon, Independent

Balwinder Sekhon, 58, has declared two criminal cases against himself. The 58-year-old is Class 12 pass and owns assets worth Rs 1 crore. He has liabilities of Rs 4.6 lakh. Sekhon’s moveable assets are worth Rs 64 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 40.6 lakh. He has self-income of Rs 4.6 lakh.

Tarun Jain Bawa, Independent

Tarun Jain Bawa is a salaried individual and has no criminal cases against himself. The 49-year-old is Class 12 pass and owns total assets worth Rs 14.5 crore. He has liabilities of Rs 8.7 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 2.3 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 12.2 crore. Bawa’s self-income is Rs 9.8 lakh and total income is Rs 16.8 lakh.

