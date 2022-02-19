Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Maharajpur Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

The Maharajpur Assembly seat will vote in the third phase of Uttar Pradesh election 2022 on February 20, along with 58 other constituencies. The counting of votes for Maharajpur Assembly election result will be held on March 10, 2022.

The ruling BJP has fielded seven-time sitting MLA Satish Mahana from Maharajpur, while the SP has put up Fateh Bahadur Singh Gill. The Congress has nominated Kanishka Pandey and Surendra Pal Singh is the BSP contestant.

Following is the complete candidates list from the Maharajpur Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh elections along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Satish Mahana, Bharatiya Janata Party

Maharajpur MLA for 30 years, Satish Mahana has not declared any criminal assets in his affidavit. The 61-year-old Graduate has assets worth Rs 24.1 crore, and liabilities of Rs 51.2 lakh. The crorepati candidate’s moveable assets are worth Rs 8.2 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 15.9 crore. He has self-income of Rs 42.6 lakh and total income of Rs 51 lakh.

Fateh Bahadur Singh Gill, Samajwadi Party

Fateh Bahadur Singh Gill is engaged in business and has declared two criminal cases against himself. The 38-year-old is Class 8 pass and owns assets worth Rs 84.6 lakh, with liabilities at Rs 10.2 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 11.1 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 73.5 lakh. Gill’s self-income is Rs 4.8 lakh.

Kanishka Pandey, Indian National Congress

Kanishka Pandey is engaged in business and has declared three criminal cases. The 36-year-old owns assets worth Rs 3.1 crore, and has no liabilities. His moveable assets are valued at Rs 2.1 crore, and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1 crore. His self-income is Rs 27 lakh, and total income is Rs 38.7 lakh.

Surendra Pal Singh, Bahujan Samaj Party

Surendra Pal Singh has mentioned business as profession in his affidavit, and has no criminal cases. The 51-year-old is Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 1.6 crore, with liabilities at Rs 3.8 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 75.2 lakh, and immoveable ones amount to Rs 85 lakh. Singh’s self-income is Rs 4.9 lakh.

Umesh Singh Yadav, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP’s Umesh Singh Yadav is a commission agent and has declared two criminal cases. The 49-year-old is Class 12 pass and owns assets worth Rs 3.3 crore, with liabilities of Rs 39.5 lakh. Yadav’s moveable assets are worth Rs 26.9 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 3 crore. His self-income is Rs 4.6 lakh and total income is Rs 9.5 lakh.

Shashank Pandey, Jan Abhiyan Party

Shashank Pandey is engaged in business and has not declared any criminal cases. The 28-year-old is Graduate and owns total assets worth Rs 3.5 lakh, all moveable. He has not declared any liabilities or self-income.

Vishnu Kumar, Jan Adhikar Party

Vishnu Kumar owns a TV repairing business and has not declared any criminal cases. The 35-year-old Post Graduate owns assets worth Rs 3.5 lakh and has liabilities of Rs 1.5 lakh. He has not declared any immoveable assets and has self-income of Rs 5 lakh.

Ramakant Nishad, Vikassheel Insaan Party

Ramakant Nishad is a 42-year-old Graduate and has not declared any criminal cases. His assets total Rs 15.5 lakh, all moveable. He has no liabilities and his self-income is Rs 5 lakh.

Ankit Pal, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha

Ankit Pal has a private job and no criminal cases against him. The 25-year-old is Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 10.2 lakh, with liabilities of Rs 4.8 lakh. He has no immoveable assets or self-income.

Avdhesh Kumar Gupta, Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party

Avdhesh Kumar Gupta is engaged in business and has no criminal cases against him. The 50-year-old is Class 8 pass and owns assets worth Rs 94.9 lakh, with zero liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 24.9 lakh, and immoveable ones total Rs 70 lakh. He has self-income of Rs 3.5 lakh and total income of Rs 6.6 lakh.

Rajendra Kumar Katheriya, Rashtriya Janutthan Party

Rajendra Kumar Katheriya is engaged in labour and has not declared any criminal cases. The 38-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns assets worth Rs 35,500, all moveable. He has not declared any liabilities or self-income.

Praveen Kumar, Independent

Praveen Kumar is engaged in business and has no criminal cases. The 61-year-old is Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 1.9 lakh, all moveable. He has no liabilities and has self-income of Rs 3.1 lakh.

Vijay Kumar, Independent

Vijay Kumar is a pensioner retired from the Railways and has no criminal cases against himself. The 64-year-old is not literate and owns assets worth Rs 5.6 lakh, of which Rs 4 lakh is immoveable. He has not declared any liabilities or self-income.

