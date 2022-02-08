Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Meerut South Assembly Seat in Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022

The Meerut South Assembly seat will vote in first phase of UP elections 2022 on February 10, 2022, along with 57 other constituencies. The 58 seats going to polls in Phase 1 are spread over Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra districts.

Among the candidates in fray for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, 125 are educated up till Class 8, while 15 have declared themselves to be illiterate, according to polls reform advocacy group ADR. The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) also noted that there are more than 70 candidates in the fray who are aged above 60 years.

The BJP has fielded its sitting MLA Somendra Singh Tomar while the SP-RLD combine has nominated Mohd Adil from the former. The Congress candidate is Nafees while the BSP has fielded Dilshad Ali. Omdutt is the AAP name in the fray.

Following is the full list of candidates for the Meerut South Assembly seat along with details from their election affidavits as analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Dr Somendra Singh Tomar, Bharatiya Janata Party

Sitting MLA Somendra Singh Tomar has declared two criminal cases against himself in his election affidavit. The 41-year-old has declared salary and income from agriculture and holds a Doctorate. Tomar’s total assets are worth Rs 6.3 crore while his liabilities stand at Rs 64 lakh. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 64.6 lakh and immoveable ones worth Rs 5.6 crore. His self-income stands at Rs 10.6 lakh, taking his total income to Rs 16.6 lakh.

Mohd Adil, Samajwadi Party

SP candidate Mohd Adil has declared one criminal case against himself in his affidavit. The 47-year-old has mentioned agriculture and business as his professions and is Class 12 pass. Adil has declared total assets worth Rs 18.5 crore and liabilities worth Rs 1.4 crore. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 68.5 lakh and immovable ones worth Rs 17.8 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 10.6 lakh and his total income stands at Rs 16.7 lakh.

Nafees, Indian National Congress

Congress candidate Nafees’ affidavit mentions property work and carpentry as his profession. The 48-year-old has mentioned ‘Literate’ as his educational qualification, and has no criminal cases against him. Nafees’ total assets are worth Rs 23.1 lakh and he has nil liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 3.1 lakh and immovable ones are worth Rs 20 lakh. He has declared self-income of Rs 4.8 lakh.

Dilshad Ali, Bahujan Samaj Party

BSP leader Dilshad Ali has four criminal cases against him and is illiterate as per his election affidavit. The 60-year-old has mentioned farming and ‘property dealing’ as his professions. His total assets are worth Rs 1.6 crore and he has no liabilities. Ali’s moveable assets are worth Rs 41.7 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.2 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 4.7 lakh and his total income is Rs 8.3 lakh.

Omdutt, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP candidate Omdutt is a contractor by profession and has mentioned ‘Literate’ as his educational qualifications. He has no criminal against himself. The 51-year-old has total assets worth Rs 2.3 crore and liabilities worth Rs 10 lakh. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 23.6 lakh and immoveable assets worth Rs 2.1 crore. His self-income is Rs 4.9 lakh and total income comes to Rs 12.2 lakh.

Rajuddin Gadrey, Bahujan Mukti Party

Rajuddin Gadrey has listed business and private teacher as his professions on his affidavit and has not declared any criminal cases. The 39-year-old is a Graduate with total assets worth Rs 1.1 crore and no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 16.7 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 95 lakh. He has not declared any self-income.

Shakeel Ahmad, Naki Bharatiya Ekta Party

Shakeel Ahmad, 51, is Class 12 pass and a tutor by profession. Ahmad’s total assets stand at Rs 18 lakh while his liabilities are nil. He has moveable assets worth Rs 3 lakh and immoveable ones worth Rs 15 lakh. He has declared self-income of Rs 4.8 lakh, and has no criminal cases against himself.

Afzal, Sabse Achchhi Party

Afzal has listed e-rickshaw service as his profession and is Class 8 pass. The 51-year-old has declared five criminal cases against himself. His total assets are worth Rs 48.1 lakh and he has nil liabilities. Afzal’s moveable assets are worth Rs 8.1 lakh and his immoveable assets are worth Rs 40 lakh. His self-income is Rs 2.7 lakh.

Harish Chand, Independent

Harish Chand is a property dealer by profession and is Class 8 pass. The 49-year-old has not declared any criminal cases in his affidavit. His total assets are worth Rs 28.5 lakh and his liabilities are nil. His moveable assets are worth Rs 13.5 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 15 lakh. He has not declared any self-income.

Sandeep Chaudhary, Independent

Sandeep Chaudhary is an advocate by profession and has mentioned Graduate Professional as his qualification. The 30-year-old has not declared any criminal cases against himself. His total assets are worth Rs 52.8 lakh, all of which is moveable, and liabilities are worth Rs 34 lakh. He has declared self-income of Rs 4.9 lakh and total income Rs 8.2 lakh.

Mukesh, Independent

Independent candidate Mukesh is a transporter by profession and Class 8 pass. He has not declared any criminal cases in his affidavit. The 44-year-old has total assets worth Rs 83.6 lakh and liabilities worth Rs 14.5 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 35.6 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 48 lakh. He has declared Rs 6 lakh self-income.

The filing of nominations for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for 58 seats in 11 districts began on January 14. Out of the 58 Assembly seats going to polls in the first phase, nine seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes. The elections for the 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will be held in seven phases until March 7. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

The eleven districts where polling will be held in the first phase are Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.

In all, 2,27,83,739 voters — 1,23,31,251 male voters, 1,04,51,053 female voters and 1,435 third gender voters — will exercise their voting rights in the first phase at 25,849 polling booths located in 10,766 polling centres.

