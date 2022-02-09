Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Muradnagar Assembly Seat in Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022

The Muradnagar Assembly seat will vote in first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 on February 10, 2022.

The BJP has fielded sitting MLA Ajit Pal Tyagi from Muradnagar, while the RLD, which has an alliance with the Samajwadi Party, has fielded Surendra Kumar Munni. Vijendra Yadav is the Congress candidate and Ayyuv Khan is the candidate from the BSP.

Following is the full list of candidates for the Muradnagar Assembly seat along with details from their election affidavits as analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Ajit Pal Tyagi, Bharatiya Janata Party

Ajit Pal Tyagi is sitting BJP MLA from Muradnagar constituency. In his election affidavit, Tyagi has declared incomes from MLA salary and allowances plus mentioned being the director of a company. He has not declared any criminal cases in his affidavit. A Graduate Professional by qualification, the 48-year-old has declared total assets worth Rs 9.4 crore and liabilities worth Rs 1.1 crore. The crorepati candidate owns moveable assets worth Rs 2.5 crore and immoveable ones worth Rs 6.9 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 22.3 lakh, taking total income to Rs 29.8 lakh.

Surendra Kumar Munni, Rashtriya Lok Dal

Surendra Kumar Munni is the RLD-SP candidate from Muradnagar. The 66-year-old has declared income from pension and one criminal case in his affidavit. A Graduate by qualification, Munni has total assets worth Rs 1.6 crore and no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 12.5 lakh and immoveable ones worth Rs 1.5 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 4.4 lakh and total income of Rs 8.4 lakh.

Vijendra Yadav, Indian National Congress

Congress candidate Vijendra Yadav has declared no criminal cases in his affidavit and mentioned business and agriculture as professions. The 54-year-old has listed Class 12 pass as his qualification and has declared total assets worth Rs 1.8 crore and no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 66.4 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.2 crore. His self-income is Rs 6.4 lakh.

Ayyuv Khan, Bahujan Samaj Party

BSP’s Ayyuv Khan is Class 8 pass and has declared income from business in his affidavit. Khan does not have any criminal cases against him. The 44-year-old has declared total assets worth Rs 2 crore and liabilities worth Rs 10 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 65.4 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.4 crore. His self-income is Rs 4.6 lakh and total income is Rs 9.6 lakh.

Mahesh Tyagi, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP candidate Mahesh Tyagi is also Class 8 pass and has declared business and agriculture as his profession. Tyagi has no criminal cases against him as per his affidavit. The 59-year-old has declared total assets worth Rs 2 crore and no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 1.1 crore and immoveable assets are worth Rs 95 lakh. He has declared self-income of Rs 3.4 lakh, taking his total income to Rs 9.1 lakh.

Rajkumar Tyagi, Vijay Bharat Party

Rajkumar Tyagi, 67, has interestingly mentioned ‘cow servant’ as profession on his affidavit. The Class 12 pass has no criminal cases against him as per the affidavit. Tyagi has total assets worth Rs 38,740, all of which is moveable, and nil liabilities. He has declared no self-income.

Prerna Solanki, Nyay Party

Prerna Solani, 43, has mentioned business and social work as professions in her affidavit. The Class 12 pass has no criminal cases against her and has declared total assets worth Rs 68.7 lakh, with no liabilities. Her moveable assets are worth Rs 23.7 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 45 lakh. Her self-income is Rs 1.4 lakh and total income is worth Rs 20.5 lakh.

Manoj Kumar Sharma (Hodia), Subhashwadi Bhartiya Samajwadi Party (Subhas Party)

Manoj Kumar Sharma is an advocate by profession and has not declared any criminal cases in his affidavit. The 46-year-old has mentioned Post Graduate as his educational qualification and declared total assets worth Rs 1.1 crore and no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 37 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 72 lakh. Sharma’s self-income is Rs 5 lakh and total income is Rs 9.2 lakh.

Prabhat Kumar Sharma, Independent

Prabhat Kumar Sharma has declared business as his profession in the election affidavit. The Class 12 pass has declared no criminal cases and owns Rs 1.4 crore worth of total assets, with zero liabilities. The 47-year-old has moveable assets worth Rs 70.3 lakh and immoveable assets worth Rs 70 lakh. His self-income is Rs 9 lakh and total income is worth Rs 14 lakh.

Lalit Mohan Tyagi, Independent

Independent candidate Lalit Mohan Tyagi has declared agriculture to be his income source in the affidavit. The 31-year-old is Class 10 pass and has not declared any criminal cases. His total assets are worth Rs 8.7 lakh, all of it moveable, and liabilities are nil.

The filing of nominations for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for 58 seats in 11 districts began on January 14. Out of the 58 Assembly seats going to polls in the first phase, nine seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes. The elections for the 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will be held in seven phases until March 7. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

The eleven districts where polling will be held in the first phase are Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.

In all, 2,27,83,739 voters — 1,23,31,251 male voters, 1,04,51,053 female voters and 1,435 third gender voters — will exercise their voting rights in the first phase at 25,849 polling booths located in 10,766 polling centres.

