Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Muzaffarnagar Seat in Elections 2022

The Muzaffarnagar constituency is one of the most keenly watched seats in Uttar Pradesh elections 2022, with the 2013 riots between Jats and Muslims headlining several election speeches in the run-up to UP polls. Muzaffarnagar will vote in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections on February 10, 2022.

The BJP has again nominated minster and sitting MLA Kapil Dev Agarwal from the seat, while the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance has fielded Saurabh Swarup. Subodh Sharma is the Congress candidate from Muzaffarnagar, while BSP has given a ticket to Pushpankar Deepak and the AIMIM has nominated Mohammad Intezar. Abha Sharma is the AAP candidate.

Following is the complete list of candidates for Muzaffarnagar elections along with a peek at their election affidavits as analysed by the Associated for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Kapil Dev Agarwal, Bharatiya Janata Party

BJP candidate Kapil Dev Agarwal, 58, in his election affidavit has declared four criminal cases against himself and listed his educational qualification as Graduate. He has mentioned ‘advertising agency’ as his profession. The sitting MLA and minister’s total assets have been estimated at Rs 3.1 crore, while he has submitted Rs 74.6 lakh as his total liabilities. Agarwal has declared moveable assets worth Rs 1.8 crore and immoveable assets worth Rs 1.3 crore. His affidavit states his self-income to be Rs 15.2 lakh, while his total income is mentioned to be Rs 28.4 lakh.

Subodh Sharma, Indian National Congress

Congress candidate Subodh Sharma, 67, has no criminal cases against his name and has declared total assets worth Rs 1.4 crore and liabilities of Rs 3 lakh. Sharma has listed his profession to be ‘business - contractor’. He has claimed moveable assets worth Rs 40.3 lakh and immoveable assets worth Rs 1 crore. Sharma has declared his self-income to be Rs 5.7 lakh.

Saurabh, Rashtriya Lok Dal

SP-RLD candidate Saurabh, 51, who has mentioned only his first name in the affidavit is a graduate and has not declared any criminal cases against himself. He has mentioned his professional to be ‘business - director, private limited company’. He has declared assets worth Rs 22.6 crore and liabilities worth Rs 6.5 crore. His moveable assets total Rs 7.6 crore, while immoveable ones are worth Rs 15 crore. His has declared self-income of Rs 49.7 lakh, taking his total income to Rs 1.2 crore to make him a crorepati candidate.

Pushpankar Deepak, Bahujan Samaj Party

BSP nominee Pushpankar Deepak, 33, has listed agriculture as his profession and has declared no criminal cases against himself. His total assets as per his affidavit are Rs 76.7 lakh and his liabilities are mentioned to be Rs 2.3 lakh. His moveable assets are mentioned to be worth Rs 6.7 lakh and immoveable assets are worth Rs 70 lakh. Deepak has declared nil self-income.

Mohammad Intezar, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

AIMIM candidate Mohammad Intezar has declared his education qualification to be Class 8 pass and has one criminal case registered against him. His affidavit mentions 36-year-old Intezar’s profession to be business. He has declared assets worth Rs 52.4 lakh and nil liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 12.4 lakh and immoveable assets are worth Rs 40 lakh. Intezar has declared zero self-income in his election affidavit.

Abha Sharma, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP candidate is 40-year-old Abha Sharma, a homemaker. In her election affidavit, Sharma has listed her educational qualification as Graduate Professional. Her total assets are worth Rs 56 lakh and she has declared zero liabilities. There are no criminal cases against her. Sharma’s total moveable assets are worth Rs 6 lakh and her immoveable assets amount to Rs 50 lakh. She has declared zero self-income.

Rajnish, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha

Rajnish, 45, is the candidate from the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha. A Graduate, he has declared total assets worth Rs 25.5 lakh and zero liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 6.5 lakh and immoveable assets are worth Rs 19 lakh. His self-income is mentioned to be Rs 72,050.

Parvez Alam, Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)

Parvez Alam, 29, is a Graduate Professional who has listed ‘business and advocate’ as profession on his affidavit. Alam has declared total assets worth Rs 1.2 crore, all of which is mentioned as moveable, while his liabilities are listed to be worth Rs 15 lakh. A crorepati candidate,

his self-income is declared to be Rs 7.8 lakh. Alam has no criminal cases against him.

Krishan Pal, Bharat Lok Sewak Party

Krishnan Pal is Bharat Lok Sewak Party’s 59-year-old candidate who has declared Class 10 to be his educational qualification. He has not declared any criminal cases against himself. Pal’s total assets are worth Rs 58.4 lakh as per his affidavit, while he has zero liabilities. His moveable assets are declared at Rs 6.4 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 52 lakh. He has declared zero self-income.

Neeraj Goyal, Independent

Neeraj Goyal, 51, has declared his profession to be the director of a private limited company. A Graduate, his assets total Rs 70.3 lakh while his liabilities are nil. His moveable assets are worth Rs 27.8 lakh and his immoveable assets are worth Rs 42.5 lakh. He has declared Rs 5 lakh as self-income, while his total income is Rs 9.9 lakh. He has no criminal cases against himself.

Raj Kishor Garg, Independent

Raj Kishor Garg has declared a confectionary store to be his profession. The 61-year-old is Class 10 pass with total assets worth Rs 50.6 lakh and zero liabilities. He has not declared any criminal cases against himself. His moveable assets total Rs 62,648 while immoveable ones are worth Rs 50 lakh. His self-income is declared to be Rs 4 lakh.

Samey Singh, Independent

Samey Singh is the chairman of S Square Convent School in Muzaffarnagar. The 67-year-old has declared one criminal case against himself and listed Doctorate as his educational qualification. A crorepati candidate, his total assets are worth Rs 1.3 crore while his liabilities are worth Rs 29.5 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 5.4 lakh while his immoveable assets total Rs 1.2 crore. He has declared self-income of 2.6 lakh, taking his total income to Rs 36.2 lakh.

Rahul Kumar Jain, Independent

Rahul Kumar Jain is advocate, educational & financial consultant and insurance agent by profession as per his election affidavit. Jain, 37, has declared four criminal cases against himself and has mentioned Post Graduate to be his qualification. His total assets are worth Rs 47.9 lakh while his liabilities amount to Rs 8.6 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 27.9 lakh and immoveable assets are worth Rs 20 lakh. He has declared self-income of Rs 3.2 lakh.

Lalit Kumar, Independent

Lalit Kumar’s affidavit mentions to be literate with no criminal cases against him. The 48-year-old has declared total assets worth Rs 80.7 lakh and no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 18.7 lakh while his immoveable assets are worth Rs 62 lakh. He has declared Rs 4.3 lakh.

Dharmendra Kumar, Independent

Dharmendra Kumar in his affidavit has mentioned ‘flour mill’ as his profession. The 33-year-old has mentioned Class 8 as his educational qualification and has no criminal cases against him. His total assets are worth Rs 21.7 lakh while his liabilities are mentioned to be nil. His moveable assets are worth Rs 6.7 lakh and his immoveable assets are worth Rs 15 lakh. He has declared zero self-income.

The filing of nominations for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for 58 seats in 11 districts began on January 14. Out of the 58 Assembly seats going to polls in the first phase, nine seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes. The elections for the 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will be held in seven phases until March 7. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

The eleven districts where polling will be held in the first phase are Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.

In all, 2,27,83,739 voters — 1,23,31,251 male voters, 1,04,51,053 female voters and 1,435 third gender voters — will exercise their voting rights in the first phase at 25,849 polling booths located in 10,766 polling centres.

