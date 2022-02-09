Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Noida Assembly Seat in UP Elections 2022

The Noida Assembly seat will go to the polls in Phase 1 of Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 on February 10, 2022. Noida is among 58 constituencies that will vote in the first phase in UP and the remaining 345 seats will go to the polls in six phases till March 7. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

The BJP has fielded UP unit vice-president Pankaj Singh, who is also the sitting MLA and the son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Singh had secured 65% votes in the Noida constituency in 2017. Back then, all 15 candidates were men. Breaking that streak this time is Pankhuri Pathak, who was earlier associated with the SP but is fighting from the Congress this time after switching parties in 2018. The SP-RLD alliance has put up Sunil Choudhary from the former.

Following is the full list of candidates for the Noida Assembly seat along with details from their election affidavits as analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Pankaj Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party

The sitting Noida MLA, Pankaj Singh is the son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. In his election affidavit, Singh has mentioned PGDM as his profession and Graduate as his educational qualification. The 43-year-old has no criminal cases against him. His total assets are worth Rs 4.8 crore and he has liabilities worth Rs 12 lakh. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 2.5 crore and immoveable assets worth Rs 2.3 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 3.7 lakh and total income of Rs 22.7 lakh.

Sunil Choudhary, Samajwadi Party

SP-RLD candidate Sunil Choudhary has declared three criminal cases in his affidavit. The 43-year-old has mentioned business and farming as his profession and Class 12 pass as his educational qualification. His total assets are worth Rs 16.7 crore and he has liabilities worth Rs 19.4 crore. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 57.3 lakh and immoveable assets worth Rs 16.1 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 4.4 lakh.

Pankhuri Pathak, Indian National Congress

Pankhuri Pathak, a legal advisor by profession, was earlier associated with the Samajwadi Party’s youth wing but had switched over to the Congress in 2018, and she is currently the party’s state vice chairperson for social media. In her affidavit, Pathak has not declared any criminal cases. The 29-year-old Graduate Professional, owns total assets worth Rs 6.3 crore and has liabilities worth Rs 84 lakh. Her moveable assets are worth Rs 86.5 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 5.4 crore. She has declared self-income of Rs 5.9 lakh and total income of Rs 11.4 lakh.

Kripa Ram Sharma, Bahujan Samaj Party

BSP candidate Kripa Ram Sharma is the director of Prayag Product Pvt Limited and has also declared income from agriculture. The 62-year-old has not declared any criminal cases and mentions Graduate Professional as his qualification. His total assets are worth Rs 14.5 crore and he has liabilities worth Rs 43,700. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 67.9 lakh and immoveable assets worth Rs 13.9 crore. His self-income is Rs 5.3 lakh and total income is worth Rs 8.3 lakh.

Pankaj Avana, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP candidate Pankaj Avana has mentioned business and agriculture as profession and in his election affidavit. The 27-year-old is a Post Graduate and has no criminal cases against him. His total assets are worth Rs 1.2 crore and liabilities are worth Rs 13.5 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 74.9 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 45.7 lakh. He has declared self-income of Rs 3 lakh.

Ashish Sharma, Loktantrik Janshakti Party

Ashish Sharma is a 29-year-old Graduate Professional with legal business as per his affidavit. Sharma has not declared any criminal cases and owns total assets worth Rs 9.2 lakh, all moveable. He has liabilities worth Rs 42,000. He has not declared any self-income.

Nitish, Rashtriya Janta Party

Nitish is a 25-year-old tuition teacher with Graduate degree. He has no criminal cases against him and owns total assets worth Rs 57.4 lakh, with no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 7.4 lakh and immoveable assets are worth Rs 50 lakh. He has not declared any self-income.

Rohit, Rashtrawadi Janlok Party (Satya)

Rohit, 28, holds a Graduate degree and has mentioned business as profession in his affidavit. He has not declared any criminal cases and owns total assets worth Rs 24 lakh. He has liabilities worth Rs 14 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 15.8 lakh and immovable assets are worth Rs 8.2 lakh. He has self-income of Rs 4.3 lakh.

Bijendra Singh, Vijay Bharat Party

Bijendra Singh, 51, has mentioned printing and craftsman as profession in his affidavit. He is Class 12 pass and has not declared any criminal cases against himself. His total assets are worth Rs 28.7 lakh and he has zero liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 8.7 lakh and immoveable assets are worth Rs 20 lakh. His self-income is Rs 3 lakh.

Dhruv Agraval, Liberal Party of India

Dhruv Agraval practises as CA as per his affidavit and has declared one criminal case against himself. The 53-year-old is Graduate Professional by qualification and has total assets worth Rs 5.1 crore. His liabilities are worth Rs 3 lakh. Agraval owns moveable assets worth Rs 2.6 crore and his immoveable assets are worth Rs 2.5 crore. His self-income is Rs 4.2 lakh and total income is Rs 8.7 lakh.

Sarmedra, Independent

Sarmedra, 37, is Class 5 pass and has declared rental income in his affidavit. His total assets are worth Rs 95,000, none immoveable. He has zero liabilities and has self-income of Rs 5.2 lakh. He has no criminal cases against him.

Yeshu Singh, Independent

Yeshu Singh is a 27-year-old student and holds Post Graduate degree. His total assets are worth Rs 55,858, all moveable, and he has no liabilities. He has not declared any self-income or criminal cases in his affidavit.

Sorabh Goel, Independent

Sorabh Goel, 43, has mentioned business as profession in his affidavit and is Graduate Professional by qualification. He has not declared any criminal cases. Goel’s total assets are worth Rs 1.7 crore, all moveable, and he has zero liabilities. He has declared self-income of Rs 7.3 lakh and has total income of Rs 11.6 lakh.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has a total of 403 seats, with 202 being the majority mark. These 403 constituencies are distributed across seven broad regions – West UP (44 constituencies), Ruhelkhand (52), Doab (73), Awadh (78), Bundelkhand (19), East UP (76) and North East UP (61).

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections, the BJP had swept to power with 312 seats, while the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party managed 47. Mayawati’s BSP had to contend with 19 seats and the Congress was relegated to the fourth spot in the politically significant state with just seven seats. The tenure of the current UP Assembly ends on May 14, 2022.

