Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Pithoragarh Assembly Seat in Uttarakhand Elections 2022

The Pithoragarh Assembly constituency will go to polls in Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on February 14. The Pithoragarh Assembly constituency election result will be declared along with the Uttarakhand election results 2022 on March 10. The Pithoragarh constituency has total of 1,09,172 voters, including 55,103 women.

The BJP has fielded sitting MLA Chandra Pant in Pithoragarh, while the Congress has put up Mayukh Mahar to challenge her. Chandra Pant had won the by-election from the Pithoragarh seat in 2019 when her husband, then MLA and state finance minister Prakash Pant had passed away. Virendra Vir Vikram Singh is the Samajwadi Party candidate and Khurshid Ahmad is the Bahujan Samaj Party nominee.

Following is the full list of candidates for the Pithoragarh Assembly seat in Uttarakhand along with details from their election affidavits as analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Advertisement

Chandra Pant, Bharatiya Janata Party

Chandra Pant is the BJP’s sitting MLA in Pithoragarh. She had won the constituency in November 2019 by-elections after the demise of her husband, then MLA and Uttarakhand finance minister Prakash Pant. In her affidavit, Chandra Pant has declared herself to be a pensioner and has no criminal cases against her. The 54-hyear-old is a Post Graduate and has declared total assets worth Rs 4 crore, equally divided between moveable and immoveable assets. She has self-income of Rs 3 lakh and has not declared any liabilities.

Mayukh Mahar, Indian National Congress

Advertisement

Congress candidate Mayukh Mahar is two-time zila panchayat chairman and two-time MLA as well – Kanalichina in 2007 and Pithoragarh in 2o12. Interestingly, in 2012, he had won by defeating Chandra Pant’s husband Prakash Pant. Mahar had skipped the 2019 Pithoragarh by-election. In his affidavit, Mahar has not declared any criminal cases. The 66-year-old has a Post Graduate degree and owns total assets worth Rs 9.4 crore. He has liabilities of Rs 2 crore. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 2.7 crore and immoveable ones worth Rs 6.8 crore. His self-income is Rs 21.8 lakh and total income is Rs 31.2 lakh.

Virendera Vir Vikram Singh, Samajwadi Party

Advertisement

SP candidate Virendera Vir Vikram Singh is a shopkeeper by profession and does not have any criminal cases against him. The 37-year-old is Class 8 pass and has total assets worth Rs 8.2 lakh, while his liabilities stand at Rs 24,000. His moveable assets are worth Rs 7.7 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 50,000. He has not declared any self-income.

Advertisement

Khursid Ahmad, Bahujan Samaj Party

BSP candidate Khursid Ahmad is a shopkeeper and has not declared any criminal cases in his affidavit. The 42-year-old is Class 8 pass and has total assets worth Rs 18.1 lakh and liabilities of Rs 8 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 13.1 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 5 lakh. He has no self-income.

Advertisement

Chandra Prakash Punera, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP candidate Chandra Prakash Punera has declared business as profession in his affidavit and does not have any criminal cases against him. The 43-year-old has a Post Graduate degree and owns total assets worth Rs 2.7 crore and has Rs 12.8 lakh liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 10.3 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 2.6 crore. He has self-income of Rs 4.6 lakh and total income of Rs 9.5 lakh.

(Engineer) Kartik Tamta, Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)

Kartik Tamta is a tuition teacher and social worker by profession and has not declared any criminal cases. The 28-year-old is Graduate Professional and has total assets worth Rs 21,586, all moevable, and liabilities of Rs 4.7 lakh. He has not declared any self-income.

Nitin Markana, Independent

Nitin Markana is a trainer by profession and holds Graduate degree. The 29-year-old has not declared any criminal cases and has total assets worth Rs 49.2 lakh and no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 9.2 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 40 lakh. His self-income is Rs 3.1 lakh.

Polling for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly will be held on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10.

Like all election seasons in the hill state, all eyes are on whether the party in power returns for a historic second consecutive term. The ruling BJP, riding high on the “double engine mantra" of Centre and state, is confident of breaking the jinx, while the Congress is hoping to corner the BJP on frequent change in CMs.

The Uttarakhand Assembly has 70 seats in all, with 36 being the majority mark. These 70 Uttarakhand constituencies are spread over three regions – Garhwal (22 constituencies), Maidan (28) and Kumaon (20).

In the 2017 Uttarakhand elections, the BJP had ousted the Congress from power, bagging 57 seats – the highest any party managed since the state’s formation in 2001. The Congress was left with 11 seats.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.