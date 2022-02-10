Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Rajpur Road Assembly Seat in Uttarakhand Elections 2022

The Rajpur Road Assembly constituency will go to polls along with 69 other seats in the Uttarakhand Assembly elections on February 14, 2022. The Rajpur Road Assembly constituency election result will be declared along with the Uttarakhand election results 2022 on March 10. The Rajpur Road seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

The Uttarakhand Assembly has 70 seats in all, with 36 being the majority mark. These 70 Uttarakhand constituencies are spread over three regions – Garhwal (22 constituencies), Maidan (28) and Kumaon (20).

In the 2017 Uttarakhand elections, the BJP had ousted the Congress from power, bagging 57 seats – the highest any party managed since the state’s formation in 2001. The Congress was left with 11 seats.

The ruling BJP has fielded sitting MLA Khajan Das, while the Congress has fielded Rajkumar. The Samajwadi Party candidate is Kamlesh Mathur and BSP has given the ticket to Dhansingh.

Following is the full list of candidates for the Rajpur Road Assembly seat in Uttarakhand along with details from their election affidavits as analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Khajan Das, Bharatiya Janata Party

Sitting MLA Khajan Das in his affidavit has not declared any criminal cases. The 63-year-old is Class 8 pass and has declared total assets worth Rs 2.4 crore and liabilities worth Rs 3.4 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 1.1 crore and immoveable assets are worth Rs 1.2 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 5 lakh.

Rajkumar, Indian National Congress

Congress candidate Rajkumar is a social activist by profession and has not declared any criminal cases in his affidavit. The 60-year-old is Class 12 pass and owns total assets worth Rs 1.9 crore. He has declared liabilities worth Rs 25.2 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 16.9 lakh and immoveable assets are worth Rs 1.8 crore. His self-income is Rs 3.7 lakh.

Kamlesh Mathur, Samajwadi Party

SP candidate Kamlesh Mathur has declared private business as profession in his affidavit and has no criminal cases against him. The 40-year-old holds Graduate degree and owns total assets worth Rs 2.7 lakh, all moveable. He has not declared any liabilities or self-income.

Dhansingh, Bahujan Samaj Party

BSP’s Dhansingh, 62, is retired from Survey Department in Dehradun and has no criminal cases against him. He holds a Post Graduate degree and has declared total assets worth Rs 83.3 lakh. He has not declared any liabilities. He has moveable assets worth Rs 23.3 lakh and immoveable ones worth Rs 60 lakh. His self-income is Rs 5.7 lakh.

Dimpal, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP candidate Dimpal has declared business as her profession in her election affidavit. The 34-year-old has no criminal cases against her and holds Graduate degree. Her total assets are worth Rs 42.1 lakh and liabilities are worth Rs 18.2 lakh. She has moveable assets worth Rs 16.1 lakh and immoveable ones worth Rs 26 lakh. Dimpal’s self-income is Rs 4.5 lakh and total income is Rs 8.1 lakh.

Ramu Rajoria, Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)

Ramu Rajoria, 54, has declared incomes from ‘manpower outsourcing service’ and rent in his affidavit. The Class 10 pass has not declared any criminal cases against himself. Rajoria has total assets worth Rs 79.6 lakh and liabilities worth Rs 41.8 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 9.6 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 70 lakh. He has declared self-income of Rs 6.7 lakh.

Vijay Kumar, Rashtriya Uttarakhand Party

Vijay Kumar, 51, has declared ‘personal work’ as profession in his affidavit and does not have criminal cases against himself. A Graduate by qualification, his total assets are worth Rs 36.4 lakh and he has liabilities worth Rs 40,899. His moveable assets are worth Rs 3.4 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 33 lakh. He has not declared any self-income.

Amar Singh Swedia, Independent

Amar Singh Swedia has mentioned ‘general store’ as profession in his affidavit and has declared one criminal case against himself. The 51-year-old holds Graduate degree and has declared total assets worth Rs 3 lakh, all moveable. He has not declared any liabilities or self-income.

Polling for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly will be held on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10.

Like all election seasons in the hill state, all eyes are on whether the party in power returns for a historic second consecutive term. The ruling BJP, riding high on the “double engine mantra" of Centre and state, is confident of breaking the jinx, while the Congress is hoping to corner the BJP on frequent change in CMs.

According to a report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), all major parties contesting in the elections have given tickets to 17% to 33% candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves.

In Uttarakhand, out of the of 626 candidates analysed, 107 (17%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. In the 2017 Assembly elections, out of 637 candidates analysed, 91 (14%) had declared criminal cases against themselves.

As a result of this, 13 out of 70 constituencies have been declared ‘Red Alert Constituencies’. Red alert constituencies are those where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Among the major parties, candidates having criminal cases include Congress, where 11 out of 70 candidates belong to this category. The BJP has eight such candidates, AAP has nine candidates while BSP has six. Four out of 42 candidates are from the UKD.

There are six candidates with declared cases related to crime against women. Of the six candidates, one candidate has declared a rape case.

