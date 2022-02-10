Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Roorkee Assembly Seat in Uttarakhand Elections 2022

The Roorkee Assembly constituency will go to polls in Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on February 14. The Roorkee Assembly constituency election result will be declared along with the Uttarakhand election results 2022 on March 10.

According to a report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), all major parties contesting in the Uttarakhand elections have given tickets to 17% to 33% candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves.

The Supreme Court had specifically instructed political parties to give reasons for such selection and why other individuals without criminal antecedents could not be selected as candidates.

Advertisement

In Uttarakhand, out of the of 626 candidates analysed, 107 (17%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. In the 2017 Assembly elections, out of 637 candidates analysed, 91 (14%) had declared criminal cases against themselves.

The BJP has fielded sitting MLA Pradeep Batra, while the Congress has fielded Yashpal Rana. Rohit Tyagi is contesting for the SP, and the BSP has put up Tanveer Ahmad.

Following is the full list of candidates for the Roorkee Assembly seat in Uttarakhand along with details from their election affidavits as analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Pradeep Batra, Bharatiya Janata Party

Sitting MLA Pradeep Batra has declared his Prakash Sweets business as profession and is a director in Pradeep Batra & Sons (HUF). Batra does not have any criminal cases against him. The 53-year-old has mentioned Post Graduation as his educational qualification and declared total assets worth Rs 12.6 crore. His liabilities stand at Rs 4 crore. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 5.5 crore and immoveable assets worth Rs 7.1 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 26.6 lakh and total income of Rs 78.4 lakh.

Advertisement

Yashpal Rana, Indian National Congress

Congress candidate Yashpal Rana has declared six criminal cases against himself. Rana has mentioned that he is literate and listed agriculture and transportation as profession. The 54-year-old has declared total assets worth Rs 6.3 crore and no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 1 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 5.3 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 11.1 lakh.

Advertisement

Rohit Tyagi, Samajwadi Party

SP candidate Rohit Tyagi has mentioned labour as profession his affidavit and has no criminal cases against him. He is literate and has total assets worth Rs 1.8 crore. The 30-year-old has declared liabilities of Rs 11,160. His moveable assets are worth Rs 2.6 lakh and immoveable assets are worth Rs 1.7 crore. He has not declared any self-income.

Advertisement

Tanveer Ahmad, Bahujan Samaj Party

BSP’s Tanveer Ahmad has not declared any criminal cases and listed business as profession in his affidavit. The 46-year-old is Class 10 pass, and has declared total assets worth Rs 1.6 crore. His liabilities are worth Rs 20 lakh. Ahmad’s moveable assets are worth Rs 21.9 lakh and his immoveable assets are worth Rs 1.4 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 4.8 lakh.

Advertisement

Naresh Kumar (Prince), Aam Aadmi Party

AAP’s Naresh Kumar has declared business as profession in his affidavit and has no criminal cases against him. The 54-year-old is Class 5 pass and has total assets of Rs 1.7 crore and liabilities of Rs 5.8 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 49.9 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.2 crore. He has self-income of Rs 3.3 lakh and total income of Rs 10.3 lakh.

Gulbahar, Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)

Gulbahar, 29, has no criminal cases against him and is a Graduate Professional by qualification. His total assets are Rs 1.7 lakh, all moveable. He has not declared any liabilities and has self-income of Rs 4.6 lakh.

Vaidya Tek Vallabh, Independent

Vaidya Tek Vallabh is a doctor by profession and has no criminal cases against him. The 63-year-old has a Graduate degree and owns total assets worth Rs 3.2 crore and liabilities of Rs 2.5 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 23.6 lakh and immoveable assets are worth Rs 3 crore. His self-income is Rs 4.8 lakh and total income is Rs 16.7 lakh.

Shreshthata, Independent

Independent candidate Shreshthata has declared three criminal cases against her and has listed agriculture and business as profession. The 51-year-old is literate and owns total assets worth Rs 6.2 crore and has nil liabilities. Her moveable assets are worth Rs 1 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 5.2 crore. She has not declared any self-income and has total income of Rs 11.1 lakh.

Nitin Sharma, Independent

Nitin Sharma, 41, has declared two criminal cases in his affidavit and listed business as profession. He holds Graduate Professional degree and has total assets worth Rs 1.4 crore and liabilities of Rs 30 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 38.8 lakh and immovable ones are worth Rs 1 crore. His self-income is Rs 5.3 lakh and total income is Rs 7.5 lakh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.