Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Sahibabad Assembly Seat in UP Elections 2022

The Sahibabad Assembly seat will vote in first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 on February 10, 2022. Total of 58 seats will vote in Phase 1 of the elections, while the remaining 345 seats will vote in six phases till March 7. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

The BJP has fielded sitting MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma from Sahibabad, while the SP, which has struck an alliance with RLD for the UP polls, has fielded Amarpal. Sangeeta Tyagi is the Congress candidate and Ajeet Kumar Pal is the BSP nominee on the seat. The AIMIM has fielded Man Mohan Jha and the AAP has given a ticket to Chhavi Yadav.

Following is the full list of candidates for the Sahibabad Assembly seat along with details from their election affidavits as analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Sunil Kumar Sharma, Bharatiya Janata Party

Sunil Kumar Sharma is sitting BJP MLA from the Sahibabad constituency. In his election affidavit, Sharma has mentioned incomes from MLAs salary and allowances. A Post Graduate, the 59-year-old has not declared any criminal cases against himself in the affidavit. His total assets are worth Rs 1.3 crore and he has liabilities worth Rs 15.5 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 43.5 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 91.4 lakh. His self-income is mentioned to be Rs 2.7 lakh and total income is Rs 5.2 lakh.

Amarpal, Samajwadi Party

A Congress candidate in 2017, 54-year-old Amarpal is this time contesting on an SP-RLD alliance ticket. He had lost to Sunil Kumar Sharma of the BJP by a margin of 1,50,685 votes the last time. He has listed business as his profession in his affidavit and has declared six criminal cases against himself. The Class 12 pass has total assets worth Rs 35.6 crore and liabilities worth Rs 24.5 lakh. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 2.6 crore and immoveable assets worth Rs 33.1 crore. He has declared self-income worth Rs 6.8 lakh and total income worth Rs 16.2 lakh.

Sangeeta Tyagi, Indian National Congress

Congress candidate Sangeeta Tyagi is a Graduate Professional who has declared income from job in her affidavit. The 53-year-old has not criminal cases against her as per the document. Tyagi has total assets worth Rs 3.5 crore and liabilities worth Rs 5.7 lakh. Her moveable assets are worth Rs 42.1 lakh while immoveable ones are worth Rs 3.1 crore. She has declared self-income at Rs 9.2 lakh.

Ajeet Kumar Pal, Bahujan Samaj Party

BSP candidate Ajeet Kumar Pal is Class 8 pass with no criminal cases against him. The 50-year-old has listed business as his profession and holds total assets worth Rs 4.5 crore. His liabilities stand at Rs 27 lakh. Pal’s moveable assets are worth Rs 51.9 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 4 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 4.9 lakh, taking total income to Rs 9 lakh.

Chhavi Yadav, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP’s Chhavi Yadav has mentioned business and distributorship as her professions in her affidavit. The 50-year-old holds a Doctorate with no criminal cases against her. Yadav’s total assets are mentioned to be worth Rs 3.1 crore and liabilities at Rs 73.4 lakh. Her moveable assets are worth Rs 90.6 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 2.2 crore. She has declared self-income of Rs 15.1 lakh and total income of Rs 35.4 lakh.

Man Mohan Jha, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

AIMIM’s Man Mohan Jha, 43, has mentioned ‘packers and movers’ as profession in his affidavit and has also declared two criminal cases against himself. The Class 8 pass holds total assets worth Rs 95,000, none immoveable, and liabilities worth Rs 2.3 lakh. He has declared self-income worth Rs 4.2 lakh.

Bhupendra Nath, Jan Adhikar Party

Bhupendra Nath is a 47-year-old IT consultant. A Graduate, Nath has not declared any criminal cases in his affidavit. Nath’s total assets are worth Rs 31.6 lakh and liabilities stand at Rs 24.2 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 5.6 lakh and immoveable assets are worth Rs 26 lakh. He has declared seld-income of Rs 5.8 lakh and total income of Rs 10.5 lakh.

Anima Ojha, Right to Recall Party

Anima Ojha has listed tuition and research work as profession in the election affidavit. A Doctorate, the 34-year-old has no criminal cases against her. She has declared total assets worth Rs 2 lakh, all moveable, and no liabilities.

Sujit Tiwari, Subhashwadi Bhartiya Samajwadi Party (Subhas Party)

Sujit Tiwari has mentioned his profession to be proprietor of an RO sales and service enterprise called Euro International. A Class 10 pass, the 43-year-old has not declared any criminal cases. Tiwari’s total assets are worth Rs 48.4 lakh and his liabilities are worth Rs 9.7 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 10.7 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 37.7 lakh.

Geetanjali, Independent

Geetanjali is a 42-year-old housewife as per her affidavit. The Class 10 pass has no criminal cases against her and holds total assets worth Rs 57.4 lakh. Her liabilities stand at Rs 1 lakh. Her moveable assets total Rs 17.4 lakh while immoveable ones are worth Rs 40 lakh. Her total income is declared at Rs 5 lakh.

Vijay Kumar, Independent

Independent candidate Vijay Kumar has declared two criminal cases against him. The 36-year-old las declared himself illiterate in the affidavit. His total assets are worth Rs 70.6 lakh and liabilities are nil. His moveable assets are worth Rs 57,000 and immoveable ones are worth Rs 70 lakh. He has not declared any self-income.

Among the candidates in fray for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, 125 are educated up till Class 8, while 15 have declared themselves to be illiterate, according to polls reform advocacy group ADR. The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) also noted that there are more than 70 candidates in the fray who are aged above 60 years.

The ADR said it has analysed self-sworn affidavits of 615 candidates across political parties and independent nominees from the 58 assembly seats in 11 districts of UP where elections are scheduled on February 10. According to their data, 15 candidates are ‘illiterate’, 38 ‘literate’, 10 have passed Class 5, 62 have passed Class 8, 65 have cleared Class 10, and 102 have cleared Class 12.

There are 100 ‘graduate’ candidates, 78 ‘graduate professionals’, 108 ‘post graduate’, 18 ‘doctorate’, and seven ‘diploma’ holders, while 12 have not presented their education details, the ADR noted. It said 239 (39 per cent) candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between Class 5 and 12, while 304 (49 per cent) have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.

In terms of age, 214 (35 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 40 years, and 328 (53 per cent) have declared it between 41 to 60 years. There are 73 (12 per cent) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years, it noted.

