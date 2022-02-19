Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Sishamau Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

The Sishamau Assembly Seat will head to polling booths in Uttar Pradesh election on February 20, 2022. The Sishamau Assembly election results will be declared on March 10.

The Samajwadi Party has fielded sitting Sishamau MLA Haji Irfan Solanki, while the BJP has given the ticket to Salil Vishnoi. Hajee Suhel Ahamad is Congress candidate, and Sunil Babu is the AAP contestant. The BSP has fielded Rajnish Tiwari.

Following is the complete candidates list from the Sishamau Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh elections along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Haji Irfan Solanki, Samajwadi Party

Sitting MLA Haji Irfan Solanki is involved in the leather business and has declared two criminal cases in his affidavit. The 42-year old is 12th pass and owns total assets worth Rs 9.4 crore. Solanki has not declared any liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 47.5 lakh, while immoveable ones are worth Rs 8.9 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 8.7 lakh, and a total income of 12.5 lakh.

Salil Vishnoi, Bharatiya Janata Party

BJP contestant Salil Vishnoi has submitted salaried MLA of U.P. Assembly as his profession in his affidavit and declared no criminal cases against himself. The 66-year old is a postgraduate and has assets are worth Rs 5.6 crore. He has not declared any liabilities. Vishnoi’s moveable assets are worth Rs 3.4 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 2.2 crore. His self-income is 7.6 lakh, while his total income is Rs 15 lakh.

Hajee Suhel Ahamad, Indian National Congress

INC candidate Hajee Suhel Ahamad is involved in the footwear business and has declared three criminal cases. The 45-year old is 10th pass and has total assets worth Rs 47.8 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 20.9 lakh, while immoveable ones are worth Rs 27 lakh. Ahamad has declared self-income of Rs 4.6 lakh and total income of 4.6 lakh.

Rajnish Tiwari, Bahujan Samaj Party

Rajnish Tiwari is a businessman by profession and has not declared any criminal cases. The 56-year old is a graduate and has total assets worth Rs 9.3 lakh. He has not declared any liabilities but his moveable assets are worth Rs 9.3 lakh. Tiwari has not declared the worth of his immoveable assets, self or total income in his election affidavit.

Sunil Babu, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP candidate Sunil Babu is a businessman who runs a government ration shop. He has declared three criminal cases in his election affidavit. The 56-year old is a graduate and has total assets worth Rs 62 lakh, with Rs 28 lakh in liabilities. Babu’s moveable assets are worth Rs 2 lakh, while immoveable ones stand at Rs 60 lakh. His total income is Rs 5 lakh.

Shrimati Madhuri, Bahujan Party

Shrimati Madhuri is a homemaker and has declared no criminal cases. The 39-year old is 10th pass and has total assets worth Rs 45,000. Her moveable assets are worth Rs 45,000. She has not declared any liabilities, self or total income.

Laddan, Lok Dal

Laddan is a businessman and has declared no criminal cases against himself. The 41-year old is illiterate with total assets worth Rs 55,998. His moveable assets are also worth Rs 55,998. Chandan has not declared liabilities, total or self income.

Alok Kumar, Independent

Alok Kumar has mentioned ‘business’ as his profession in his election affidavit. There are no criminal cases against him. The 56-year old is 8th pass and has total assets worth Rs 1.4 lakh, with no liabilities. Kumar’s moveable assets worth stands at Rs 1.4 lakh, as well. He has not declared any total or self income.

