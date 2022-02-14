Know Your Candidates: Complete List of Pathankot Contestants in Punjab Elections 2022

Pathankot seat will vote in Punjab elections 2022 on February 20 and the Pathankot Assembly election result will be declared on March 10.

Punjab Election Watch, an affiliate of the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), analysed the affidavits of 1,276 candidates out of the total 1,304 in the fray for the February 20 elections. Twenty-five percent of 1,276 candidates contesting the Punjab assembly elections have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to a report prepared by the Punjab Election Watch.

The ruling Congress has fielded sitting MLA Amit Vij from Pathankot, which has been keenly watched constituency since the 2016 attack on the Pathankot Air Force Station. The Aam Aadmi Party has put up Vibhuti Sharma as its challenger, while the BJP has fielded Ashwani Kumar Sharma. The BSP, which has entered into an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal, has fielded advocate Jyoti Pal Bhim from Pathankot.

Following is the complete candidate list from Pathankot Assembly seat along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Amit Vij, Indian National Congress

An engineer by profession, sitting MLA Amit Vij has declared incomes from business and MLA allowances in his election affidavit. The 44-year-old is Graduate Profession and has not declared any criminal cases. He owns total assets worth Rs 26.1 crore and liabilities of Rs 4.2 crore. The crorepati candidate’s moveable assets are worth Rs 19.2 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 6.9 crore. Vij has declared self-income of Rs 10.9 lakh and total income of Rs 11.9 lakh.

Vibhuti Sharma, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP candidate Vibhuti Sharma is self-employed and does not have any criminal cases against him. The 58-year-old holds Graduate degree and has declared assets worth Rs 41.7 lakh, of which Rs 30.7 lakh is moveable. Sharma has liabilities of Rs 1.3 lakh. His self-income is Rs 4.8 lakh and total income is Rs 8 lakh.

Ashwani Kumar Sharma, Bharatiya Janata Party

BJP’s Ashwani Kumar Sharma is a social worker by profession. The 57-year-old is Graduate and has total assets worth Rs 1.4 crore, and nil liabilities. His self-income is Rs 9.6 lakh and total income is Rs 14 lakh. He has not declared any criminal cases against himself.

Advocate Jyoti Pal Bhim, Bahujan Samaj Party

Jyoti Pal Bhim is advocate by profession and has no criminal cases against him. The 41-year-old is a Graduate Professional and owns total assets worth Rs 38.4 lakh and liabilities of Rs 4 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 15.9 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 22.5 lakh. His self-income is Rs 5 lakh.

Kartar Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann)

Kartar Singh is a driver and transport agent by profession and has not declared any criminal cases in his affidavit. The 41-year-old is Class 10 pass and his total assets are worth Rs 33.6 lakh. He has not declared any liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 11.6 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 22 lakh. Singh has declared self-income of Rs 5 lakh.

Satya Dev Saini, Communist Party of India

CPI’s Satya Dev Saini is a retired government employee and has no criminal cases against him. The 74-year-old holds a Post Graduate degree and has declared total assets worth Rs 48.5 lakh and liabilities of Rs 3 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 3.5 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 45 lakh. His self-income is Rs 2.5 lakh.

