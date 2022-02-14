Know Your Candidates: Shahjahanpur Full Candidate List 2022 for UP Elections

The Shahjahanpur seat will vote in the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on February 14. The Shahjahanpur assembly election result will be declared on March 10. A total of 15 candidates are in contesting for the Shahjahanpur assembly segment.

Voting is scheduled to take place in 55 assembly seats of the state, spanning nine districts of Amroha, Bareilly, Bijnor, Budaun, Moradabad, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sambhal and Shahjahanpur in western UP.

Elections in Shahjahanpur constituency are centred around state finance and parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, looking for a ninth straight term on a BJP ticket. Worried about anti-incumbency in a constituency that has a large Sikh population, the saffron party has campaigned extensively in areas considered strongholds of the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party. The Lakhimpur Kheri violence could also be a factor in people voting against the BJP.

The SP has fielded Tanveer Khan, while Sarvesh Chandra Dhandhu is the BSP candidate. With the Congress amplifying “women-centric" issues, the party has fielded Poonam Pandey. One of two female candidates contesting in Shahjahanpur, she is an Asha worker who was allegedly beaten up during an agitation over a demand of increase in honorarium.

Shahjahanpur is a ‘red alert constituency’ since at least three contesting candidates, including SP and BSP candidates, have criminal cases registered against them. It is also a constituency with five ‘crorepati’ candidates.

Following is the complete candidate list from the Shahjahanpur assembly seat along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Suresh Kumar Khanna, Bharatiya Janata Party

Khanna has been crowned MLA eight times since 1989 and is looking for ninth straight win. The state finance and parliamentary affairs minister has always won by a large margin, and the BJP is confident he will win again. Khanna is one of five candidates in this assembly segment to be under the ‘crorepati’ bracket. He has Rs 1.8 crore as total assets, of which Rs 82.7 lakh are movable and Rs 96.2 lakh immovable, as per his election affidavit. He has Rs 60,000 as liability. The 68-year-old graduate has not declared any criminal case in his affidavit and has a self-income of Rs 8.9 lakh.

Poonam, Indian National Congress

With the “women-centric" approach adopted by the Congress, Poonam is an Asha worker who was part of the agitation over demand in increase of honorarium. She is one of two woman candidates in the fray for Shahjahanpur assembly segment and one of the younger candidates as well. In her election affidavit, the graduate has not declared any criminal case. She has declared total assets worth Rs 5.8 lakh, which also account for her movable assets. She has no liabilities, immovable assets or even self income.

Tanveer Khan, Samajwadi Party

One of three candidates with a criminal record as declared in their election affidavit, Khan is the SP pick to counter BJP’s “unstoppable" Khanna. Another of the five ‘crorepati’ candidates, the 51-year-old graduate has declared total assets worth Rs 3.1 crore and liabilities worth Rs 10 lakh. He has movable assets worth Rs 41.5 lakh and immovable ones worth Rs 2.7 crore. He has declared a self-income of Rs 1.6 lakh and one criminal case against him.

Sarvesh Chandra Dhandhu, Bahujan Samaj Party

Another “hopeful" to end Khanna’s winning spree, Dhandhu is a ‘crorepati’ candidate with total assets worth Rs 1.6 crore and no liabilities. He has declated one criminal case against him in his election affidavit. He has movable assets worth Rs 20.8 lakh and immovable ones worth Rs 1.3 crore. The 47-year-old is a graduate and has declared a self-income of Rs 4.9 lakh.

Rajiv Kumar, Aam Aadmi Party

Rajiv Kumar is a graduate with total assets worth Rs 22.2 lakh and Rs no liabilities. The 55-year-old has movable assets worth Rs 3.2 lakh and immovable ones worth Rs 19 lakh. He has not declared self-income and criminal record in his election affidavit.

Manoj Kumar, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha

According to his election affidavit, Manoj Kumar has not declared any criminal case. He has declared total assets worth Rs 1.9 lakh, which also account for his movable assets. The 43-year-old graduate has not declared any liability, immovable asset, or even self-income.

Rajeev Kumar Saxena, Bhartiya Krishak Dal

With four criminal cases registered against him, Saxena is a graduate with total assets worth Rs 3 crore and no liabilities. The 55-year-old ‘crorepati’ candidate has movable assets worth Rs 63 lakh and immovable ones worth Rs 2.3 crore. He has declared a self-income of Rs 2.8 lakh.

Ram Dayal, Bharatiya Subhash Sena

Dayal is a Class 5 pass-out with total assets worth Rs 48.2 lakh and Rs 1.6 lakh worth of liabilities. The 62-year-old has movable assets worth Rs 1.2 lakh and immovable ones worth Rs 47 lakh. He has not declared a self-income or criminal record in his election affidavit.

Rahul Mohan, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)

A graduate, 31-year-old Rahul Mohan is the youngest candidate contesting from this assembly seat and has not declared any criminal case in his affidavit. He has declared total assets worth Rs 13.3 lakh, of which Rs 1.3 lakh are movable and Rs 12 lakh immovable. He has no liabilities or self-income.

Shahadeva Kumar, Sabka Dal United

A graduate, 47-year-old Shahadeva Kumar has not declared any criminal case in his affidavit. He has declared total assets worth Rs 4.9 lakh, of which Rs 1.9 lakh are movable and Rs 3 lakh immovable. He has no liabilities or self-income.

Ajay Mera Pandey, Independent

One of the five independents in the fray for Shahjahanpur, Pandey has declared total assets worth Rs 8.3 lakh, of which also account for his movable assets. The 68-year-old postgraduate has no liabilities or immovable assets. He has declared Rs 3.8 lakh as his self-income. He has not declared a criminal record in his election affidavit.

Aradhana, Independent

The other woman candidate, Aradhana is a ‘crorepati’ candidate with total assets worth Rs 1.6 crore, of which Rs 20.8 lakh are movable and Rs 1.3 crore immovable. The 42-year-old graduate has no liabilities and a self-income of Rs 4.9 lakh. She has not declared a criminal record in her election affidavit.

Lokesh Shrivastava, Independent

Shrivastava has declared total assets worth Rs 76.8 lakh, of which Rs 16.8 lakh are movable and Rs 60 lakh immovable. The 46-year-old graduate has no liabilities and a self-income of Rs 4.6 lakh. He has not declared a criminal record in his election affidavit.

Wakar Ahamad Khan, Independent

Khan has declared total assets worth Rs 16.6 lakh, of which Rs 1.6 lakh are movable and Rs 15 lakh immovable. The 50-year-old Class 10 pass-out has no liabilities or self-income. He has not declared a criminal record in his election affidavit.

Sanjay Kumar, Independent

Sanjay Kumar is the candidate with the weakest financial background, as per his election affidavit. He has declared total assets worth Rs 6,700, which also account for movable assets. The 41-year-old “illiterate" man has no liabilities, or immovable assets or even self-income. He has not declared a criminal record in his election affidavit.

