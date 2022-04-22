Kodanad Case: Sasikala Grilled for 2nd Day Demands Stringent Punishment for Culprits

A special police team held enquiries with expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala over the 2017 heist and murder at the Kodanad Estate for the second day on Friday with the former aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa demanding stringent action against those involved in the “undesirable incident" that happened at a place reverred as a “temple." The team, led by West Zone IG R Sudhakar questioned Sasikala at her T Nagar residence here for nearly four hours and she responded to all the questions pertaining to the heist and murder that occured on April 24, 2017, police sources said. She is said to have expressed concern over the delay in the investigation into the murder of a security guard at the bungalow, which Jayalalithaa used as a summer retreat, they said.

Jayalalithaa died in December 2016. The questioning of Sasikala, which was recorded, was mostly based on the deposition by some accused and other witnesses.

Sasikala is likely to be allowed to visit the Kodanadu Estate in the hilly Nilgiris district, the sources added. She was grilled for about six hours on Thursday. Later, Sasikala, in a statement, said she was enquired by the police team today also in the same case and that she had responded to all of them.

“I have extended complete cooperation," she said. “Kodanad Estate may be an ordinary place for others but for me it was one dearly loved by ‘akka’ (elder sister, the late Jayalalithaa) and one that gave her a lot of peace of mind and joy. We saw the Kodanad bungalow as a temple; so did our partymen," she added.

In such an important place, the “undesirable incident" happened in 2017, she said, referring to the heist and murder of the security guard there and said others linked to the incident also died under suspicious circumstances. “Therefore, the police department should undertake due probe and whoever is involved in the matter should be punished," she said and prayed for justice for the guard Om Bahadur and the wife and child of one of the accused who were killed in a road accident. The main accused Kanagaraj was also allegedly killed in a road mishap.

