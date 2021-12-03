Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Returns as Kerala CPI(M) State Secretary After a Year-Long Hiatus

CPM politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Friday returned to the post of Kerala CPI(M) state secretary a year after he stepped down from the position citing health issues.

His leave of absence from the party last November had come in the backdrop of his younger son, Bineesh Kodiyeri’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case in Bangalore. Balakrishnan had, however, said that his decision to go on a leave of absence was due to his health condition and had nothing to do with his son’s arrest.

Bineesh got bail in the case last month and since then there were speculations that Balakrishnan would soon return to the state secretary post.

The CPIM state secretariat on Friday took the decision in this regard at a meeting. Left Democratic Front convenor A Vijayaraghavan was so far holding the post.

Balakrishnan is a former state home minister and a native of CPIM’s stronghold Kannur district. His return to the CPI(M) state secretary post comes at a time when the CPIM’s state conference and congress are in the offing.

