Koil Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP Leading at 9 AM

Live election results updates of Koil seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Vivek Bansal (INC), Sahab Singh (BSS), Anil Parashar (BJP), Shaz Ishaq (SP), Mohd Bilal (BSP), Shams Tabrez Khan (IND), Naim Khan (IND), M L Papa (IND), Manoj Sharma (AAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 62.12%, which is -0.85% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Anil Parashar of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.75 Koil (कोइल) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Aligarg district of Uttar Pradesh. Koil is part of Aligarh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.46% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.52%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 374412 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,99,962 were male and 1,74,422 female and 28 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Koil in 2019 was: 872 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,66,952 eligible electors, of which 1,94,029 were male,1,69,010 female and 18 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,93,029 eligible electors, of which 1,61,398 were male, 1,31,625 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Koil in 2017 was 113. In 2012, there were 124 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Anil Parashar of BJP won in this seat defeating Shaz Ishaq Urf Ajju Ishaq of SP by a margin of 50,963 which was 22.29% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41.04% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Zameer Ullah Khan of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Vivek Bansal of INC by a margin of 599 votes which was 0.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 25.42% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 75 Koil Assembly segment of the 15. Aligarh Lok Sabha constituency. Rajvir Diler of BJP won the Aligarh Parliament seat defeating Ramji Lal Suman of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Aligarh Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 26 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Koil are: Vivek Bansal (INC), Sahab Singh (BSS), Anil Parashar (BJP), Shaz Ishaq (SP), Mohd Bilal (BSP), Shams Tabrez Khan (IND), Naim Khan (IND), M L Papa (IND), Manoj Sharma (AAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.12%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 62.97%, while it was 60.21% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Koil went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.75 Koil Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 376. In 2012, there were 309 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.75 Koil comprises of the following areas of Aligarg district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 1 Koil, Panchayat35 Bhamola Mafi of 3 Morthal KC and Ward Nos. 7, 22, 28, 30 to 34, 36, 40 to 44, 47, 48, 49, 51, 52, 53 and 57 in Aligarh (Municipal Corporation) of 4 Koil Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Koil constituency, which are: Aligarh, Chharra, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Iglas. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Koil is approximately 101 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Koil is: 27°48’14.4"N 78°06’26.3"E.

